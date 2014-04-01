Starbucks Is Really Sorry For The Pentagram And '666' In This Woman's Coffee

Of the 36 million-plus people who “Like” Starbucks on Facebook, at least 34.3 million have complained about how much they hate Starbucks. One day it’s the coffee chain using GMO milk, the next it’s accusing them of being SATAN-LOVING MONSTERS WHO HAVE COME TO PITCHFORK YOUR EYES FOR ETERNITY. Or maybe that’s only something Megan Pinion, a Louisana schoolteacher, worries about.

“(Sunday) was the first we heard of it when she posted on our Facebook page,” [a Starbucks] spokesman told the Daily Advertiser. “We reached out to her through social media and apologized. We’re taking the complaint seriously. We’re not sure who served her or what kind of beverage it was. It looks kind of caramel-ish in the photos.” (Via)

Maybe she ordered the Dark Lord Roast? Pinion still seems more reasonable than this woman.

Via Gawker