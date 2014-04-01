Starbucks Is Really Sorry For The Pentagram And '666' In This Woman's Coffee

#Starbucks
04.01.14 4 years ago 7 Comments

Of the 36 million-plus people who “Like” Starbucks on Facebook, at least 34.3 million have complained about how much they hate Starbucks. One day it’s the coffee chain using GMO milk, the next it’s accusing them of being SATAN-LOVING MONSTERS WHO HAVE COME TO PITCHFORK YOUR EYES FOR ETERNITY. Or maybe that’s only something Megan Pinion, a Louisana schoolteacher, worries about.

starbucks facebook

“(Sunday) was the first we heard of it when she posted on our Facebook page,” [a Starbucks] spokesman told the Daily Advertiser. “We reached out to her through social media and apologized. We’re taking the complaint seriously. We’re not sure who served her or what kind of beverage it was. It looks kind of caramel-ish in the photos.” (Via)

Maybe she ordered the Dark Lord Roast? Pinion still seems more reasonable than this woman.

starbucks wedding fb

Via Gawker

Around The Web

TOPICS#Starbucks
TAGSsatanSTARBUCKS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP