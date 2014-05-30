‘Stargate’ Is Officially Getting The Reboot And Trilogy Treatment

This has been quite the week for movie sequel/reboot news. The Independence Day sequel got a new screenwriter, Jurassic World‘s crazy plot details got cleared up, we learned there are people who actually want to reboot Cliffhanger for a fresh audience, and now get get word that Stargate is coming back.
The original team of Dean Devlin and Roland Emmerich have been tapped to bring the series back to life with a brand new trilogy. From Variety:
Emmerich is set to direct, with Devlin to produce. The idea is to use the film to kick off a planned trilogy that reboots the 1994 pic.
“We couldn’t be more excited to once again partner with Roland and Dean, the world-class creators of the original ‘Stargate,’ to bring their reinvigorated vision of this wildly popular property to audiences of multiple generations,” MGM chairman-CEO Gary Barber said. “’Stargate’ is one of the biggest titles in MGM’s vast library, and we look forward to adding this great franchise to our slate.”
Now I’m not going to sit here and pretend that Stargate wasn’t a cool movie. The presence of Kurt Russell alone is enough to push it into positive territory and it turns out to be one of his better movies, especially from the 90s.
The idea that we need to reboot it and make it into a trilogy just bores me to tears. The original was a pretty sweet idea with Egyptian imagery, aliens and a mythology that led to a fairly popular television series. But it was original. I remember reading an article a few years back about the lack of new and original characters throughout popular culture.
We’re going into our fourth or fifth iteration of Batman in theaters, Star Wars is being revived, and Star Trek pulled off time travel to bring back old characters for another run. It’s a constant cycle of what worked before and it gets boring.
There are exceptions of course and we drive them into the ground. Also there is a big industry behind the things we know and enjoy. Nostalgia and known quantities can push a lot of green.
So it’s no surprise Stargate is returning, most likely for an entire series. I just think we can do a lot better.
Anyway, here’s an exclusive look at the reboot. I think I smell another hit!
yaasssssssssssssss good
Nooooo…..
Emmerich and Devlin are proto-Bay, and proof of the adage about stopped clocks. The only reason they want to go back to it is they have no other ideas and it was their other hit.
You mean ‘10,000 B.C.’ wasn’t a hit!?
Doodoo, caca, shit, bros
Kurt Russell’s part is played by a duck that spews shit
Stargate was a good movie but it doesn’t hold up to repeated viewings.
I respectfully disagree because Kurt Russell.
Honestly I would much prefer a new Stargate series. There is still so much potential in this series. I would love to see a show centered around say Cassie. She can lead a new team, maybe the action can be setin the Ida galaxy so we can bring back the Asgard. There are a lot of possibilities
Now this I could get with… I enjoyed all of the series (except maybe Atlantis which I didn’t see much of).
Just tell a new fucking story in the same goddamned world. This was supposed to be Devlin’s Star Wars, wtf would he agree to reboot it?
That’s really weird, two dudes producing and directing a reboot of another thing that they produced and directed. Anyway, I liked the general premise of Egyptian aliens and such more than I liked the actual execution of the original movie. I re-watched it not too long ago and found it very boring. Although the horribly primitive DVD copy I was watching may have contributed to my lack of enjoyment — 4:3, horrible picture, and it was a 2-sided disc I had to flip halfway through the movie (I strongly suspected it was actually a CD in disguise, and I threw it away after watching it). It was definitely nowhere near as good as a movie with Kurt Russell and James Spader should’ve been.
Point being, I’m down with the reboot idea, but I kind of wish a different team was handling it.
We have the movie in…& I shit you not…Laser Disc form. Talk about flipping a dinner plate half way through.
You know, I read a lot of sci fi and fantasy novels. There’s a ton of really great stuff out there, so how abouy adapting some of that and quit rehashing old shit?
Larry Niven has written some good sci-fi novels that I would love to see get made into a movie.
I just want more Stargate Universe. :(
Redo the movie Stargate… I’m against that idea with a passion. Like oceans, deserts are lame.
A Stargate Trilogy?… you had my curiosity, but now you have my attention.
Never watched the TV series (McGuyver In Space), but if they use the alien Egyptian stuff in the background and explore a few other universes, get the casting right, plan all three storylines in advance ultimately ending in an invasion of Earth, throw in a Predator vs Alien scene, make it rated “R” for Boobs and Violence… I’d watch the shit out of that shit!
How about Rebooting John Carter and getting the proper trilogy from that…. Just a thought.
I stumbled on the follow-up novels in a thrift store one day and bought them all. Has anyone else seen or read them?? They follow the movie and have ZERO to do with the TV show.
They were very political, as they dealt with refugees coming from their world to ours – and the public fallout. If they did the movies like this – we’d get a Stargate/Homeland mash-up that would probably be pretty damn good.
The original was a sci-fi remake of ‘The Man Who Would Be King’ . Google it. Both Michael Caine and Sean Connery will thank you.
Excitement level: Negative.
Why not reboot the Crow or Natural Born Killers or Shawshank Redemption (movies that also came out in ’94)? It’s only been 20 years…can’t we just come up with something else?
its a FARgate. F. its different from that movie that ive never seen
The only Kurt Russell reboot/sequel that I want to see involves an aged Jack Burton fighting zombie Mobsters in Big Trouble in Little Italy.