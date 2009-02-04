Steeler fans commemorate Super Bowl victory by making YouTube video that doesn’t completely suck

Spoofs of the Coors Light coach’s press conference commercials are hardly new, but this one is better than most. Iron City may not be the best beer in the world Pennsylvania, but it beats the hell out of Coors Light. Anything that even tangentially mocks that wretched Colorado swill is cool with me.

You know who else is pretty damn cool? Mike Tomlin. That’s not easy for a Raider fan to admit. Seeing Tampa Bay attempt to emulate the Steelers’ success by hiring Raheem Morris makes me think that Tomlin has already done more for promoting coaching diversity than the “Rooney Rule” ever will.

[ Mondesi’s House ]