Steeler fans commemorate Super Bowl victory by making YouTube video that doesn’t completely suck

Spoofs of the Coors Light coach’s press conference commercials are hardly new, but this one is better than most. Iron City may not be the best beer in
the world Pennsylvania, but it beats the hell out of Coors Light. Anything that even tangentially mocks that wretched Colorado swill is cool with me.
You know who else is pretty damn cool? Mike Tomlin. That’s not easy for a Raider fan to admit. Seeing Tampa Bay attempt to emulate the Steelers’ success by hiring Raheem Morris makes me think that Tomlin has already done more for promoting coaching diversity than the “Rooney Rule” ever will.
[ Mondesi’s House ]
Iron Shitty is pretty bad. But it is better than Coors Light. Of course, if I drink a six pack of a good beer, like Magic Hat #9, then piss in a cup, the result is a pretty good imitation of Coors Light*
*I haven’t actually tested this theory, but in my mind, it’s the best way to describe Coors Light
Wow. Fuck the steelers, but that was better than almost all of the Coors Light commercials.
“Seeing Tampa Bay attempt to emulate the Steelers’ success by hiring Raheem Morris makes me think that Tomlin has already done more for promoting coaching diversity than the “Rooney Rule” ever will.”
That’s the most insightful thing written on this site since “give my peepee a promotion to Chief Executive Boner”
What the fuck is that guy in the Steelers knit hat saying? The video is pretty good, but that guy attempting to speak english was the funniest part.
Pretty decent parody. Of course, the Yinzer dialect is worth the price of admission
Lucky thing Santonio wasn’t the streaker…………need a wide angle lens
BTW, WTF is with the Matt Hasselback commercial about travel in the Boston area….nice New England accent….never heard that from him before
Magic Hat sucks ass. Drink a Dogfishhead instead
/BrFlaWa.
I kinda like Iron City. IC Light, on the other hand, I wouldn’t feed to a dog.
Donnie Iris theme music = absolute perfection
I would drink Coor’s Light. If it was free. And I was tailgating. And I had to drive in a while. But. Other than that? Nah.
I think this video is actually more seamless on the questions and responses by Tomlin. Good Job!
TF- Big +1
Brooklyn Pennent Ale guy.
thanks for posting my video!
I have seen a couple of there other videos. I think the one dude has a website [www.benstonium.com]
havnt been there in a while, but when i was they had a few others posted.
Hmm,… I don’t usually comment but yea. That was good. I concur.