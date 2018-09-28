Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

As the rest of his late night counterparts, Stephen Colbert likewise dedicated a good portion of his show to the the Brett Kavanaugh Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday night. Lambasting Trump’s Supreme Court nominee for his complete and total lack of chill while on the stand, Colbert quipped that Kavanaugh came out with a “well-coiffed head of steam.”

At one point, Colbert ran a clip of Kavanaugh indignantly declaring in his opening statement that he “fears for the future,” and then cut back to deliver the low-key burn, “Hashtag Me Too” — ironically evoking the movement against sexual harassment and assault.

But after several minutes of jokes, Colbert uncharacteristically dropped the act and laid into the nominee. “Perhaps the Kavanaugh quote that sticks with me, is his passionate condemnation of the hearing and its repercussions,” he said, before rolling a clip of Kavanaugh citing the Bible: “You sowed the wind, for decades to come I fear that the whole country will reap the whirlwind.”

“You really need a better weatherman, because let me tell you brother, this is the whirlwind,” Colbert said, addressing the camera, and then he really let Kavanaugh have it.

And the wind was sown when Donald Trump had 19 credible allegations of sexual assault against him, bragged about sexual assault on tape and your Republican buddies up on that committee said, “Yeah! But we want our guy on the Supreme Court!” And that’s you, Brett. That doesn’t mean you’re guilty, but please, save your indignation that finally, someone is taking one woman’s accusation of sexual assault seriously.

Well said, even though it appears that Kavanaugh is almost certainly going to be voted in by the Senate, anyway.