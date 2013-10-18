Listen To Stephen Colbert Nail His Catholic-Themed Keynote At The Al Smith Dinner

10.18.13

Stephen Colbert — “America’s most famous Catholic” — gave the keynote address at the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner in New York last night. It was of course amazing because COLBERT as he took equal opportunity shots at his host, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, The Pope, and everyone in politics (stick around for the Bloomberg short jokes).

For those not familiar, The Al Smith Dinner is an annual Catholic black-tie affair known for politically charged roasting. In addition to the below audio, last night’s installment raised $3 million for needy children. So yeah, Colbert officially never stops being the best. Let’s give the full speech/roast a listen…

“Flamboyant Zorro” wins joke of the day.

