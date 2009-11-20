KING, SPIELBERG TO MAKE UNDER THE DOME TV SERIES

11.20.09

The two big Steves in entertainment (other than Gutenberg, of course) are finally teaming up on a project: adapting Stephen King’s recent thriller Under The Dome into a TV miniseries. Yep, DreamworksTV has optioned Dome and is looking to bring it to cable. I think we speak for everyone when we say, “Thank goodness! We can’t wait to watch another watered down version of a King novel we might someday get around to reading if we’re stuck in an airport for over 12 hours.”

The book is about a small Maine town that suddenly finds itself trapped under an invisible dome. Since it’s King, we’re sure 95 percent of the town is alcoholic writers.

Via [Variety]

