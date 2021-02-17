Steve Bannon, who reeceived a pardon from Donald Trump before his administration ended, is already planning the former president’s political future — Even if he isn’t sure he’s fit to hold office at all. But unlike most people, he doesn’t think it should be another run at the White House in 2024.

The former Trump advisor apparently wants his former boss to run for office in 2022, not two years later when the White House may be up for grabs again. And the plan is for him to become a congressman, then apparently take Nancy Pelosi’s job. According to Newsweek, Bannon appeared at a Republican event in Boston over the weekend and laid out his grand design for Trump’s political future.

Speaking to a group of Boston Republicans on Saturday, Bannon laid out a longshot plan for Trump to return to Washington, D.C.—but not directly to the White House, The Boston Herald reported. Instead, Bannon wants Trump to run for a seat in the House of Representatives in 2022 and then manage to take the role of Speaker of the House away from Democratic Representative Nancy Pelosi of California. “Trump is a disruptor, but he has a long-term vision because I absolutely believe in the marrow of my bones that he will be our nominee in 2024,” Bannon told the GOP group in a speech. “He’ll come back to us. We’ll have a sweeping victory in 2022, and he’ll lead us in 2024.”

While it’s actually not a bad plan, it seems extremely unlikely it’ll be one that interests Trump. Trump’s blog post of a statement about Mitch McConnell made it pretty clear that Trump wants to lead the Republican party, not from a House seat but as the figurehead once again in charge of the whole thing. Despite his penchant for holding grudges, the actual work of being a congressman — much like the work of being president, which he routinely ignored — seems unlikely to be of much interest to him. The other part of this plan, taking Pelosi’s job, would require Republicans to win back the majority in the House of Representatives, which they hope to do in two years.

It would be, however, extremely easy for Trump to win a seat in the House of Representatives. Republican stronghold districts seem to elect any QAnon lunatic they can find these days, so Trump can find a district in Florida and make that happen relatively easy. But what Trump seems to want to do these days is post on social media, which he absolutely cannot do, even if he were to be Representative Trump someday.