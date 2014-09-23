Steve-O Is Taunting The Celebrity Nude Photo Hackers With Racy Pics Of His Own

In the wake of the nude celebrity photo leak scandal which has claimed victims from Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Upton and Vanessa Hudgens to Kim Kardashian (the word “victim” used slightly more loosely on that one) — Hollywood and the mainstream media have generally banded together in solidarity against the creepy creepy anonymous 4chan assholes. Well, young Hollywood starlets, you can now sleep easily again at night because champion of men Steve-O has taken a stand and come forward on Twitter to challenge the celeb hacking ring to steal his own racy photos.
https://twitter.com/steveo/status/514429425354436608
https://twitter.com/steveo/status/514430877695102977
https://twitter.com/steveo/status/514434035578191872
https://twitter.com/steveo/status/514434666242129922
BREAKING: A representative of the 4chan celeb photo hacking ring has decided to publicly respond to Steve-O’s challenge via UPROXX:
Uhh … Thanks, but we’re good.
(Via TMZ)
Your logic…I don’t get.
But Karsashian IS less of a victim. I’ve seen the Ray J tape. The only thing I partially saw of hers, was her pancreas.
Why anyone would hack her, is beyond me. Unless they’re into fatties.
Yeah it sort-of makes the outrage sound insincere when little jabs like that are directed towards Kim Kardashian or other celebs who aren’t America’s sweetheart.
Jennifer Lawrence and Kim Kardashian were victims of the exact same crime. Kim’s photos were supposed to be just as private as J-Law’s. I dislike Kim Kardashian too and I know she’s released a sex tape but even people who release sex tapes deserve a right to privacy.
Didnt it end up that this was less of a hacking and more of a phishing scam? So unless Steve-O gives his password to a fake apple email, he has nothing to worry about.
I’m glad he left his socks on.
It’s used more loosely because she’s been accused of capitalizing on the scandal to leak a couple photos herself – if this is an iCloud leak, why is she taking selfies with a Blackberry?
j-law had way more pics AND a jizzy face.
they are both just hoes and decided to take those pics.