Steve Smith Wins Money By Not Fighting

Everyone knows Steve Smith is the fightinest player around and doesn’t require much provocation to start the next one. Some fans profess not to like fights but eventually a player fights so much that it just becomes an endearing character trait. In fact, one of the most memorable quotes of the 2013 season (“Ice Up, Son!”) was born from one of his scraps.
So if you were one of his teammates, you might feel comfortable putting up a bet that Smith would get into at least one fight over the span of a three-day joint practice with the 49ers.
Yet Smith did not. Gotta save the fights for when they count. That’s good fight discipline!
By avoiding any fights, the five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver said he profited financially from his teammates.
“I think I won the office pool because they had over-unders on my fights,” Smith said with a laugh. “I had zero, so I get all the cash.”
It’s not clear how much money changed hands, but I’m confident it’s way more money than I’ve ever earned for not fighting people. I’ve been doing that for free like a sucker.
Pay up, son.
Steve Smith knows not to “Ray Rice Up, Son” or he might miss two whole games.
Bravo
And yet if he decided to “Blaze Up, Son”, well, we all know what would happen.
It is a gateway drug, tho
I”m waiting for the Baltimoron backlash against this guy when the wheels come off and he starts throwing cinder blocks at Flacco’s head. Which, by my estimate, should be the second on third series of the season opener.
4th and Loud? Ya know, KISS and an Arena League football team are a good match because both are comical, pathetic attempts of entertainment when compared to their other professional counterparts.
Ape doesn’t fight motherfuckers. He just waits, sneaks in through the chimney, and then rips their faces off in their sleep.
“Your doing it wrong.” – Gregg Williams
The guy who picked 27 fights has got to be bummed out.
Steve Smith think’s your a sucker for a bunch of other reasons, in addition to being a punk bitch.
*adition.
Reverse Bounty! Ban him
Hi Steve. I’ve got a problem and I’m wondering if you can help. My Navigator has been behaving erratically and the Guild had offered absolutely nothing in the way of guidance, and I need to get to Arrakis before that Atreides whelp enlists the support of the Fremen in his insurrection against my trading interests. What should I do?
I know I’m beating a dead horse, but I can’t help it, it’s just too much fun.
Holy shit, we have achieved Dune jokes, people! I love you @Rikki-Tikki-Deadly.
Whoaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
Yeah, this made my day.
Some fans profess not to like fights…they are called “terrorists”.
Precisely.
Unfortunately, Smith lost a similar bet on the Ravens’ subsequent Play60 visit to Happy Times Early Childhood Center.
Unfortunately no babies survived training camp.
Unfortunately no babies survived training camp.