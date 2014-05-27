Drew Goddard Pulls An Edgar Wright On ‘Daredevil,’ Steven S. DeKnight Takes Over

Edgar Wright may have rather dramatically bailed on Ant-Man, but he’s not the only one who left a Marvel property this week. Drew Goddard has bailed on the upcoming Netflix series Daredevil and is being replaced by another Buffy alum.
First off, Goddard seems to have left because Sony paid more. Here’s the rather telling discussion of Goddard from Marvel’s own press release on this:
Drew Goddard, who also wrote the first two episodes, will continue to serve as Executive Producer on “Marvel”s Daredevil” as he writes and preps Sony’s “The Amazing Spider-Man” spin-off film, “The Sinister Six.”
It appears that Goddard either had too much work to do on the villain team-up feature, or Sony wasn’t happy with Goddard trying to juggle their feature and Marvel’s streaming series. Still, Marvel found a pretty good replacement in DeKnight, who’s worked on Buffy, Angel, and Spartacus.
And, of course, Goddard will continue to weigh in as an executive producer, although DeKnight will be actually running the show. Still, one hopes that this is officially what remains of the dust settling for the series, and that they can get to work impressing us in 2015.
I wonder if this is the last we’ll hear of Marvel directing issues or if this is just the first few cracks in the coming deluge
Nah, this happens all the time. Edward Norton bailed on the Hulk due to these issues. Patty Jenkins quit Thor 2 over it. Shane Black only got the Iron Man 3 script he wanted because RDJ stepped in and told Marvel it was this script or no movie. Disney makes “product” and it behooves us not to forget that.
I thought Norton just wasn’t invited back after Incredible Hulk?
This is a bit different than Wright leaving, wouldn’t you say? It sounds like Sony is calling in their cards on the Sinister Six movie, and Goddard is still going to be involved with Daredevil
It’s probably a bit more amicable, but having a showrunner bail when apparently nothing’s even been shot yet is bad news. Also, “executive producer” is a very… flexible title. Edgar Wright would probably have to sue to keep Marvel from crediting him as one on “Ant-Man.”
From what I have read, it seems more of a Sony-initiated move than Goddard being unsatisfied, but that may have been premature reporting.