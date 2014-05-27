Drew Goddard Pulls An Edgar Wright On ‘Daredevil,’ Steven S. DeKnight Takes Over

Edgar Wright may have rather dramatically bailed on Ant-Man, but he’s not the only one who left a Marvel property this week. Drew Goddard has bailed on the upcoming Netflix series Daredevil and is being replaced by another Buffy alum.

First off, Goddard seems to have left because Sony paid more. Here’s the rather telling discussion of Goddard from Marvel’s own press release on this:

Drew Goddard, who also wrote the first two episodes, will continue to serve as Executive Producer on “Marvel”s Daredevil” as he writes and preps Sony’s “The Amazing Spider-Man” spin-off film, “The Sinister Six.”

It appears that Goddard either had too much work to do on the villain team-up feature, or Sony wasn’t happy with Goddard trying to juggle their feature and Marvel’s streaming series. Still, Marvel found a pretty good replacement in DeKnight, who’s worked on Buffy, Angel, and Spartacus.

And, of course, Goddard will continue to weigh in as an executive producer, although DeKnight will be actually running the show. Still, one hopes that this is officially what remains of the dust settling for the series, and that they can get to work impressing us in 2015.