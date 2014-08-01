Stop What You’re Doing And Let Vin Diesel Serenade You With Sam Smith’s ‘Stay With Me’

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy hits theaters tomorrow which means its stars have been pounding the press tour pavement to promote the newest addition to the superhero universe. Vin Diesel, the man behind the extra-terrestrial plant monster named Groot, may only have one line in the blockbuster film but he’s a bit more loquacious when it comes to on-screen interviews. When talking to Capital FM about his latest movie, the star decided to show off his musical chops by serenading the lucky reporter (and us) with Sam Smith’s soulful ballad Stay With Me.
The guy might not be classically trained and he definitely has some tuning problems but he gets mad props for hitting those high notes and making them look manly. Respect Vin Diesel. Respect.
How has Sam Smith not been sued by Tom Petty? That song is a blatant rip off of “Won’t Back Down”.
It does most definitely share a chord progression & chorus melody, but I believe the key is different. I’d say the verse melody being different would keep him from legal action most likely, coupled w/ the unsuccessful Chili Pepper’s lawsuit for Dani California sounding like Mary Jane’s Last Dance. Petty ain’t goin down that road anymore most likely.
At this point, when you string 3 or 4 major chords together you are going to be ripping someone else off, that’s just the nature of songwriting after hundreds of years of songs w/ only 7 major chords to pull from. I like to take songs that share similar chord changes but absolutely no subject matter & mash them together, it typically makes for a fun cover set. The best one I’ve found so far is AC/DC’s You Shook Me All Night Long & the theme song from Saved by the Bell. Listen to the verses, it’s almost identical.
@jb – where’s your soundcloud? I would totally listen to that mash-up.
I second this motion jb. I have tabs with each song open as we speak. I’d like to hear this mashup.