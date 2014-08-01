Stop What You’re Doing And Let Vin Diesel Serenade You With Sam Smith’s ‘Stay With Me’

#Vin Diesel #Guardians Of The Galaxy #Marvel #.LOL
07.31.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy hits theaters tomorrow which means its stars have been pounding the press tour pavement to promote the newest addition to the superhero universe. Vin Diesel, the man behind the extra-terrestrial plant monster named Groot, may only have one line in the blockbuster film but he’s a bit more loquacious when it comes to on-screen interviews. When talking to Capital FM about his latest movie, the  star decided to show off his musical chops by serenading the lucky reporter (and us) with Sam Smith’s soulful ballad Stay With Me.

The guy might not be classically trained and he definitely has some tuning problems but he gets mad props for hitting those high notes and making them look manly. Respect Vin Diesel. Respect.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Vin Diesel#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Marvel#.LOL
TAGS.lolfilmGuardians of the GalaxyMarvelVIN DIESEL

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP