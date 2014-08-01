Stop What You’re Doing And Let Vin Diesel Serenade You With Sam Smith’s ‘Stay With Me’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy hits theaters tomorrow which means its stars have been pounding the press tour pavement to promote the newest addition to the superhero universe. Vin Diesel, the man behind the extra-terrestrial plant monster named Groot, may only have one line in the blockbuster film but he’s a bit more loquacious when it comes to on-screen interviews. When talking to Capital FM about his latest movie, the star decided to show off his musical chops by serenading the lucky reporter (and us) with Sam Smith’s soulful ballad Stay With Me.

The guy might not be classically trained and he definitely has some tuning problems but he gets mad props for hitting those high notes and making them look manly. Respect Vin Diesel. Respect.