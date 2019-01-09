Stormy Daniels Thinks You Should Watch Her Fold Laundry On Instagram During Trump’s National Address

Tuesday night, the man who shut down the government because he wants a $5 billion border wall and/or metal fence that is somehow transparent and probably won’t prevent jack is commandeering the airwaves, interrupting the likes of black-ish and Chicago Fire for what will probably be a seven minutes hate against immigrants, refugees desperately trying to escape certain death, and anyone immune to his dangerous fear-mongering. There have already been plenty of calls for boycotts. Need an alternative? Stormy Daniels has one.

Yes, the porn star the sitting President of the United States allegedly slept with has this suggestion: When Donald J. Trump takes over the big three networks plus all the 24-hour news channels and PBS, you can instead watch her fold laundry in her unmentionables.

