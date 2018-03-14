Stormy Daniels Is Holding A Fundraiser To Cover Her Trump-Induced Legal Costs

#Donald Trump
03.14.18 2 hours ago 5 Comments

Getty Image

Earlier this week, after a whirlwind of new revelations made the connection between President Donald Trump and actress Stormy Daniels even clearer, Daniels offered to return the settlement money she received from Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen in order to nullify her “hush agreement,” which probably had a lot of people in Trump’s inner circle nervously eating ice cream. That offer apparently went nowhere, and that’s inspired Daniels to launch a fundraiser to cover her legal costs, so she can break her confidentiality agreement.

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, kicked off her fundraiser with a simple message. “I am attempting to speak honestly and openly to the American people about my relationship with now President Donald Trump and the intimidation and tactics used against me,” she wrote. Daniels, who recently raised her directing rate, added that she started the online crowdfunding campaign to counter the vast resources of President Trump and Michael Cohen.

In addition to the fundraiser, Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti has kept up a public relations offense, raising awareness of her lawsuit against President Trump in frequent TV appearances and social media posts. Avenatti also made subtle reference to Daniels’ 60 Minutes interview by posting a photo of Daniels sitting with Anderson Cooper under on a TV set. In a recent interview, Avenatti said there had been offers of millions of dollars from “fat cat donors who don’t like the President” for Daniels to break her agreement.

In response, Michael Cohen has said he intends to pursue penalties against Daniels for her “reckless behavior.”

(Via Washington Post & Crowd Justice)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGScrowdfundingdonald trumpfundraisersLAWSUITSMICHAEL COHENSTORMY DANIELS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 7 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP