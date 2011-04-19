Stoya provides crucial insight into porn lady pubic hair decision-making process

One of the many great things about the internet is that it provides for us a window into the lives of some of the world’s most fascinating creatures, people who many of us come to “know” in the most intimate way you can know another human being, without really knowing them. I’m talking, of course, about porn stars.

Yes, snicker if you must, but the web has provided a forum outside of the traditional channels — glossed up nudie mags sold in icky places that few of us ever want to enter, must less be seen at — to gain insight into the thoughts and feelings of people who make their livings having sex on camera. In such, the internet has been a paradox of sorts to the porn business and the people who collect their paychecks from it — on the one hand it’s been bad for business financially, but on the other hand the web has gone far in tearing down the stereotype that everyone in the business is sexually deviant junkie whose father raped them repeatedly throughout childhood.

In other words, the web has humanized porn performers in profound ways. Wanna know what your favorite porn star thinks of the uprisings in the Middle East? Wanna know what he or she thinks of Donald Trump as a presidential candidate? I can all but guarantee you can probably find out, thanks to Twitter, Tumblr, Facebook, blogs, etc.

Taking this same thought to another level, the web — specifically Twitter and Tumblr in my mind — provides great insight into, well, who smart and who’s not. Whether it be friends, co-workers, TV stars and, yes, porn stars, the web allows you to see into someone’s mind to see what’s actually in there, as opposed to what they want you think is in there, and if what is in there is of high quality or not. As silly as it may seem, the ability to construct cogent, witty thoughts in 140 characters or less is, to me, a great sign as to whether or not someone has a respectable intellect, or if they’re a run-of-the-mill jackass.

With all of that said, one of the porn performers I’ve developed an affinity for — specifically because of the glimpses into her mind she provides on the web — is the milky-skinned vixen, Stoya. Homegirl writes well, and she can be quite funny.