my brother invited 8 of his classmates for his stranger things themed bday party & none of their punk selves showed up pic.twitter.com/Rw8wC5uNjo — ayen (@ayenalambat) March 18, 2018

For his birthday, Aaron Alambat wanted to share his love for his favorite show, Stranger Things, with his friends. Unfortunately, none of them showed up. “My brother invited 8 of his classmates for his stranger things themed bday party,” Aaron’s sister Ayen tweeted, but “none of their punk selves showed up.”

They missed one heck of a party, too: there was a Stranger Things cake, shirts (“The World Is Turning Upside Down”), a “Demogorgon Blood” drink, “Happy Birthday” written in Joyce’s Christmas lights, and an impressive buffet spread. (Don’t worry, Mews wasn’t on the menu.) When the cast of the Netflix show heard about what happened to Alambat, they sent their support on Twitter.

“What!!!! Oh Well You can let them all know that everyone on behalf on Stranger things would’ve come!” tweeted Millie Bobbie Brown (Eleven). “I think your awesome and next year I would like an invite… Please?” Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) added, “Count me in too! I’ll bring the chocolate pudding.”

Pudding and a telekinetic MTV punk? This party is gonna be off the hook.

