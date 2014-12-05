‘Street Fighter V’ Will Be A PS4 Exclusive; This Sentimental Trailer Has Leaked

UPDATE: Capcom apparently keeps handing out takedown notices; if we find a new copy of the trailer, we’ll put it back up.
Capcom wasn’t supposed to put up the trailer for Street Fighter V just yet; the game will likely officially premiere during PlayStation Experience this weekend. But that didn’t stop somebody at Capcom from jumping the gun and uploading the trailer to their official YouTube account earlier.
According to VG 24/7, the trailer was quickly taken down, but just as quickly mirrored. The trailer itself is fairly light on the details, with one or two very brief snippets of actual gameplay. It’s mostly a mix of inspirational quotes and footage that reminds us that, hey, we really love Street Fighter, so we should spend $60 on the game.
The most interesting point is that Street Fighter V will be a PS4 and PC exclusive. Capcom is remaining mum about the details on that particular point, but realistically, it’s not a surprise. Capcom’s biggest audience is Japanese, and Japan hates the Xbox One. And it’s not like this is going to sting Microsoft all that much, although we’d imagine some are annoyed at not getting a crack at the game. Still, it’s an interesting hint about where future third-party exclusives might fall.
Picking up the money I threw at my laptop screen.
So it’s Street Fighter V? Like the Anime?
Just give me a half new cast this time. Street Fighter IV is great, but I want to see a Street Fighter with the guts to do what III did again (also, talking about III, bring back Alex).
Oh yeah, Dailymotion mirror son: [www.dailymotion.com]
The video has been taken down.
That’s fine. I’ll just wait for the inevitable multiplatform release of Ultra Super Street Fighter V Arcade Edition Remix.
Friday Night *F*ights?
On one hand, Street Fighter is a revered and beloved series, with multiple iterations still active in competitive play. It’s not my cup of tea, but from what I understand, each numbered game does have at least one version (Super, 3rd Strike, Hyper Turbo and whatnot) that is considered a top notch fighting game.
On the other hand, when’s the last time Capcom made a good game? I’m not being snarky, that’s a legit question.
It’s snarky to use snarky.
Not everyone loves Street Fighter IV. I don’t like a lot about it, but that’s because I think Street Fighter III: Third Strike is the greatest fighting game ever made. One of the things that disappointed me the most about IV was the art style and it seems like Capcom is going to continue with 3d models.I would pay 50% more to get a game that had sprites.
Third Strike is definitely the pinnacle of Street Fighter. Aside from the top notch fighting mechanics the sprites in that game were beautiful. The 3d models of 4 and SFxTekken turn me off too.
When talking best fighting game ever though I’m voting for Capcom vs. SNK 2. But maybe that’s just because I’m better at it than 3rd Strike.
@creepingobesity
CvS2 is an amazing game. I would love to see CvS3 with some more SNK characters that I like.
Xboners gonna be MAD!…
doubtful. lol
This just shadowed over the Omega footage