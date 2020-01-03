Shutterstock
Twitter Users Are Hotly Debating Which Subway Seat On The MTA Is Best

by: Twitter

New York was recently voted the rudest city in these American states, according to a probably not scientific — but also probably not wrong — survey that made New Yorkers mad. So when a new meme cropped up over which subway seats are best on certain MTA trains — namely the ones where the seats are jumbled about the car, as on the B and D trains, unlike the ones where exclusively they’re kept on the sides — it inspired a hotbed of arguing, some of it getting personal.

The choices are between the five closest to the door on the B and D trains, where three are along the side and two jut out into the aisle. Are you a sociopath who prefers 4, aka the one that gives you access to the window but also forces your seatmates to stand when you need to leave? Or are you a careless fool who goes with the one right by the door, thus opening yourself up to departing thieves? Or are you a weirdo who likes that middle seat?

There was a ton of debate, as one can imagine, especially on the internet but especially when it’s the subject of New York City on the internet. But, like any meme worth its salt, it quickly evolved in numerous and weird ways. Soon outside-the-box thinkers were applying the same tactic to other cities’ public transportation.

Or places in other states.

Or to ye olde past.

Or to another subway-related place.

One person even applied it to a far more pugilistic locale than the New York City subway system.

Some used it to mourn Frasier, recently jettisoned from Netflix, along with Friends.

Or how about a joke that nabs Garfield with I Think You Should Leave in one fell swoop?

Or whatever this is.

And some used it to further belittle the presidential campaign of billionaire and open floor workspace enthusiast Mike Bloomberg.

