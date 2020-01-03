New York was recently voted the rudest city in these American states, according to a probably not scientific — but also probably not wrong — survey that made New Yorkers mad. So when a new meme cropped up over which subway seats are best on certain MTA trains — namely the ones where the seats are jumbled about the car, as on the B and D trains, unlike the ones where exclusively they’re kept on the sides — it inspired a hotbed of arguing, some of it getting personal.

All my New Yorkers, which is the best seat? pic.twitter.com/PeAQ7UEdC9 — gabe 🦦 (@gplatinum_) January 1, 2020

The choices are between the five closest to the door on the B and D trains, where three are along the side and two jut out into the aisle. Are you a sociopath who prefers 4, aka the one that gives you access to the window but also forces your seatmates to stand when you need to leave? Or are you a careless fool who goes with the one right by the door, thus opening yourself up to departing thieves? Or are you a weirdo who likes that middle seat?

There was a ton of debate, as one can imagine, especially on the internet but especially when it’s the subject of New York City on the internet. But, like any meme worth its salt, it quickly evolved in numerous and weird ways. Soon outside-the-box thinkers were applying the same tactic to other cities’ public transportation.

Or places in other states.

All my Minnesotans, which is the best seat? pic.twitter.com/9mIT0asYi0 — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) January 2, 2020

Or to ye olde past.

All my homesteaders, which one is the best seat? pic.twitter.com/aj4yIIB8LY — Tarence Ray (@tarenceray) January 2, 2020

Or to another subway-related place.

All my sandwich eaters, which is the best seat at subway? pic.twitter.com/9LTXog0qD3 — Diego Lopez (@thisdiegolopez) January 1, 2020

One person even applied it to a far more pugilistic locale than the New York City subway system.

All my Members of Congress, which is the best seat in the House? pic.twitter.com/9ys2bv5QGL — Josh Jackson (@j0sh_jacks0n) January 2, 2020

Some used it to mourn Frasier, recently jettisoned from Netflix, along with Friends.

All my Seattleites, which is the best seat? pic.twitter.com/6nLmuWFUVQ — Peter Miller (@peter_miller) January 2, 2020

Or how about a joke that nabs Garfield with I Think You Should Leave in one fell swoop?

Your friend just bought Jim Davis’ house (the creator of Garfield). They invite you over for a co-worker’s intervention. Where are you sitting? pic.twitter.com/bIZJ6kiUm4 — Jeff McDevitt (@JeffMcDev) January 2, 2020

Or whatever this is.

New Yorkers, which is the best seat pic.twitter.com/czwc9wjimg — winter jerk (@rajandelman) January 2, 2020

And some used it to further belittle the presidential campaign of billionaire and open floor workspace enthusiast Mike Bloomberg.