Sunday Night Football/Christmas Open Thread

12.25.11 6 years ago 95 Comments

Merry Christmas, everyone. We had to get you some Cardinals cheerleaders in Santa costumes because the stingy-ass Packers can’t shell out to import attractive women to their frigid little ville. Buncha cheese-makin’ Scrooges.

Anyway, consider this your open thread for tonight’s game. Both teams have reason to play, as the Bears still have a sliver of a playoff hope, and Green Bay has yet to lock up the #1 seed in the NFC. Of course, with the game in Lambeau, Matt Forte still out, and the Bears starting Josh McCown in lieu of the Great Caleb Hanie Experiment, welllllll… the days don’t look so merry and bright for the Bears. But look! You can see the breath coming out of the linemen’s helmets! That’s something.

Enjoy the game, and warmest holiday wishes from the perverts at KSK.

Around The Web

TAGScaptain cavemanopen thread

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP