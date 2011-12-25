Sunday Night Football/Christmas Open Thread

Merry Christmas, everyone. We had to get you some Cardinals cheerleaders in Santa costumes because the stingy-ass Packers can’t shell out to import attractive women to their frigid little ville. Buncha cheese-makin’ Scrooges.
Anyway, consider this your open thread for tonight’s game. Both teams have reason to play, as the Bears still have a sliver of a playoff hope, and Green Bay has yet to lock up the #1 seed in the NFC. Of course, with the game in Lambeau, Matt Forte still out, and the Bears starting Josh McCown in lieu of the Great Caleb Hanie Experiment, welllllll… the days don’t look so merry and bright for the Bears. But look! You can see the breath coming out of the linemen’s helmets! That’s something.
Enjoy the game, and warmest holiday wishes from the perverts at KSK.
Merry Xmas y’all. I still can’t believe Santa gave me a torn Adrian Peterson MCL to go along w/ the torn Adrian Peterson ACL he gave me. It’s the gift that keeps on giving :(
Less talk, more cheerleader pictures.
The teeth! They scare me!
Happy Christmas, boys!
I had completely forgotten it was a Sunday night.
Trying to decide between Jordy Nelson and Khalil Bell for the flex spot in my 200$ fantasy league is cracking my normally cucumber cool composure.
On the plus side, Bushmills for christmas.
Jordy
Jordy.
White Lightning it is.
Looks like you made a good call going with Jordy.
I’m pretty sure the blond on the bottom left wants to eat my children
holy shit you’re right. she looks like she is one transition frame from morphing into an evil demon that is 95% all devouring mouth
She looks like she can unhinge her jaw for that purpose.
How about the second blonde from the right? I think I had her in a trifecta once.
Either that, or she’s hanging out in a Philadelphia bar with Danny DeVito and Charlei Day.
Bitches be posin’!
the reason to watch this game: drown out your relatives.
Back row (L-R): Nice, naughty, nice, naughty, naughty, nice.
Front row (L-R): Dirty filthy disgustingly naughty, nice.
I am compelled to throw a red challenge flag on the grounds that the brunette on the left has such a firm grip on the ass of the dirty, filthy, toothy child eating blond that she THRUSTS herself FIRRRRMLY into the naughty category.
/awaits official review … while drinking
Upon further review, the call on the field stands.
That brunette has the stiff pose and forced smile of a repressed soccer mom.
Damn, I’m down a timeout in the pregame.
THAT’S POOR HUSTLE!
Blondie up front probably doesn’t touch anything that isn’t bringing at least WR money to the table. Sadly she’ll be entertaining me for free in my mind for a good six or seven minutes.
I have a strange feeling some fat chicks might show up in this thread #CrowdScreenShots
Merry Christmas everyone! Probably won’t be around for the game, so happy holidays.
happy crimbus! why isn’t this a liveblog game? i mean, Josh freaking McCown? That joke writes itself.
We did see Kyle Orton of all people upset the Packers last week in his first start in KC, so maybe there’s hope for an interesting game here.
Did Cutler comb his hair with Crisco?
Holy Fuck you are funny!
Sulkerbeetus
So what did other members of the Kommentariat get for Christmas?
I’m typing this from my new kindle fire
My bank gave me a calendar last week.
Really nice photos of wildlife and shit … nice.
A cheese grater, a new 40 ounce thermos, a brake job and a real wall clock with a pendulum. Oh, and a raging headache, sore knees and back from putting crap together all day.
on the bright side, talking Super Grover is the hit of the day for the 2 year old, especially after he faceplanted against the train table and had a bloody nose for about an hour.
Gutsy kid. Real hustle getting back into that playroom.
I got my wife (i.e., I got myself) an ipad. Unfortunately the kiddos asked me to download angry birds and I haven’t been able to use it since…:( Any good ideas for apps of a purely cool or game factor, not productivity?
The Florio piece reminded me to pass along this present:
[www.mrdestructo.com]
Read it with someone you love. Or someone you’ve paid by the hour to pretend they love you.
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA (Catches breath) HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA….WHEW!!!!!!! HOLY FUCKINOLI!!!!! THAT’S GOOD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Those girls’ teeth are so white, it’s frankly a little unsettling.
Do we know where they’re from? Clearly the South — peroxide blondes, bleached teeth, and women who run the ethnic range from blonde all the way to brunette.
But where?
So the bears declared Enderle inactive, which means we COULD STILL SEE some Hanie if things go awry!
On the packers side of things, they apparently have two guys named ‘Zombo’ and ‘Bulaga’ ruled IA, which to me sounds like two minibosses from the mid-level stage of an early 90s sega fighting game.
“This may sound like a goofy question,” Costas says, and Rodgers arches an eyebrow that says, they all are, Bob.
KOOKY!
As a Bears fan, I can tell you right now that I have a big bottle of booze next to me and I expect it to be gone by halftime.
Down by four in the championship of my fantasy league. Hope it’s not too much to ask that Jermichael Finley puts up another donut.
Well at least you got your answer early.
I left C.J. Spiller and Denarius Moore on my bench and started Vincent Jackson and Cedric Benson. I deserve this.
Hoooooooo boy….
*Finishes first drink*
Gameover.
In-laws have left, putting the kids to bed and watchin’ this mo-fuckin’ shitfest. As long as I can convince Mrs. JFJ that is. Or maybe Skyrim again now that it can eat 4GB of RAM. 50/50.
What in the world am I seeing? The Bears Offense is….moving the ball?
SANSENBACH…Oh hell, nevermind.
Bears Offense gonna DERP
Is it just me, or are there more pointless commercial breaks than normal?
I don’t think the number of commercials has increased for this game but since Christmas is mostly over HOLY SHIT ARE THEY POINTLESS!
How the fuck you doin’, boys?
Bored, alone, and without booze on Christmas. However, I am gambling, which is always fun. And by fun, I mean I’m paying someone to kick me in the balls repeatedly.
Fourth Scotch in and I’m doin’ fucking great!
Drunk, hiding from family, and having a blast
And I meant to reply to Brutas Ballsack with that comment. Should be an indicator of my night
James Jones is the Green Bay’s answer to Roy Williams.
I just drank a locally brewed ale that uses locally grown products. It’s apparently 12%, based on my current sense of Christmas cheer. Merry Christmas, fellow football shut-ins!
Oh Josh McCown
Oh, how positively Hanie-an of him.
Wow, these Nissan truck ads somehow manage to insult our intelligence more.
I’m waiting for the stupid Corona snowboarding chick to get run over by the idiotic Nissan snowboarding truck.
Whatever company kills off those two will have my undying loyalty.
Absolutely spot on, Otto. Maybe then the Nissan the 747 lands on will lose control, and crash into the line of hipsters waiting for “The Next Big Thing.”
I’m waiting for Otto Man to say something funny.
Guess you don’t have to be Peyton Manning to have Collinsworth make excuses for your boneheaded pick.
Wow Nissan, not sure how good an idea it is to make a commercial with singing electrical outlets. Unless you WANT to have more children electrocuting themselves that is.
DO NOT ATTEMPT!
Ballgame.
Well this lead is now insurmountable.
So we know Bill Parcells hates japs, but how does he feel about jap trucks?
MCCOWNBOMB
It’s not like they’re going to need that timeout later or anything. Dammit Lovie.
Not shown in this Big Mac ad: People who eat or work at McDonald’s.
FATDOWN!
YUUUUUMUNGUS! That’s the signal for me to go to bed.
McCownDownTown?
/has bandwidth/alcohol issues tonight
Josh McCown is really earning next year’s Cleveland Browns starting QB job.
RODGERSBOMBDOWN