Sunday Night Football/Christmas Open Thread

Merry Christmas, everyone. We had to get you some Cardinals cheerleaders in Santa costumes because the stingy-ass Packers can’t shell out to import attractive women to their frigid little ville. Buncha cheese-makin’ Scrooges.

Anyway, consider this your open thread for tonight’s game. Both teams have reason to play, as the Bears still have a sliver of a playoff hope, and Green Bay has yet to lock up the #1 seed in the NFC. Of course, with the game in Lambeau, Matt Forte still out, and the Bears starting Josh McCown in lieu of the Great Caleb Hanie Experiment, welllllll… the days don’t look so merry and bright for the Bears. But look! You can see the breath coming out of the linemen’s helmets! That’s something.

Enjoy the game, and warmest holiday wishes from the perverts at KSK.