Here Are Nine Adorable Super Mario Cats. Have A Good Friday.

YouTuber 9 Cats has made a cat video based on Super Mario Bros. Why? This person has nine cats. Of course they set up some Mario pipes and mystery blocks and put hats on cats. Of course. The pound gives you a box full of cat hats with every ninth cat you adopt, and I have the punch cards to prove it.

Check out the Super Mario cats below. (We know of a tenth cat who would be terrified of this video.) Much like the internet itself, these tubes are brimming with cats:

That’ll do, internet.

Via Tastefully Offensive