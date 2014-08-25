‘Super Smash Bros.’ Roster Leaked: We May Finally Get To Slap The ‘Duck Hunt’ Dog

Pictures and videos purported to be from the next Super Smash Bros. 3DS game have leaked via NeoGAF and Kotaku. Before we go to far into this, let’s point out that the “leaked screencaps” seem a little fishy, but the videos would be hard to fake. Some of the characters from this roster (like Dr. Mario) are using pre-existing graphics available on a Google image search, indicating this may just be a photoshop:
The same 4chan user who leaked the picture above also claims we’ll be able to buy Snake, Lucas, Wolf, Chorus Men, and Ice Climbers as DLC. Ah, but can I buy the polar bear from Ice Climber? I have simple needs, and those needs include embodying a polar bear with pink speedos and sunglasses while I slap the sh*t out of that stupid dog from Duck Hunt. LAUGH AT MY PINK SPEEDOS NOW, DOG.
The leaked screens and videos reveal new characters including Dr. Mario, Bowser Jr. in a clown car, Xenoblade‘s Shulk, and that snickering bastard dog from Duck Hunt. The pictures also confirm the return of R.O.B. and Ness.
A Youtuber going by the appropriate name Izat True uploaded five “leaked videos” from the game. If this is true, I can’t wait to make Bowser and Bowser Jr. fight to the death. Coldblooded.
UPDATE: Those videos got pulled, but this compilation may still work (skip to 3:05 for the videos).
“Smash Bros DLC” is all I need to hear to know I will not be buying a Wii U after all. I’d hoped Nintendo would buck such trends, the degradation of the video game industry is precisely why I’m pretty much checking out from next-gen entirely, and possibly re-obtaining a PS3 should mine brick merely for the blu-ray functionality.
The DLC could be free, like they did for Fire Emblem: Awakening. Could be time constraints that made them do that. Given that this is all true, I mean.
I’d be okay with it if it were reasonably priced. Not all DLC is Horse Armor.
Nintendo is going to get into the DLC game there is no stopping it (ex. Mercedes Kart 8). That said the DLC list for Smash is confirmed fake.
Smash Bros: The Madden games for Nintendo fans
There hasn’t been a smash game released since 2008…
Irishda: The voice of video games for people who know nothing about video games.
No you’re thinking of Mario Kart.
The fact that Nintendo had the videos taken down prove this is legit.
I would rather have Paper Mario than Dr Mario though.
Is that Bowser Jr. I spy? I could dig it.