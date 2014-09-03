Supergirl May Be Coming To Break Up The DC Comics TV Sausage Party

DC Comics may struggle somewhat when it comes to the silver screen, but they’ve pretty much got TV all squared away, with The Flash, Constantine and the surprisingly high-quality Gotham all on the way. It’s a pretty good line-up, but it could use a bit of feminine charm I’d reckon.
Well, word is DC Entertainment is currently shopping around a Supergirl TV show. Michael Green, who’s been behind TV shows such as Smallville, Heroes and the upcoming Gotham and The Flash, would produce the show. Green was also the writer of the solidly-received New 52 reboot of Supergirl (and, uh, the Green Lantern movie, but nobody’s perfect), so it’s safe to say he knows Kara Zor-El pretty well.
Of course this could run into the same old “Female superheroes are a tough nut to crack!” nonsense, but I have a feeling this might actually happen. So hey, let’s do some fantasy casting — I’m gonna throw out Saoirse Ronan here…
Granted, Saoirse Supergirl would need to put on some pretty serious sunscreen during space flights.
What do you folks think?
Via Bleeding Cool
Saoirse Ronan is too much of a thesp now, I doubt she’ll be on TV for less than True Detective type TV
I’m gonna say Katee Sackhoff. I know she’s 34 and in hollywood years for a female that is considered old (unfairly). But if we can have a Superman with a severely receding hairline, then we can have a 34 year old Supergirl.
I would be all about a Katee Sackhoff Power Girl, but I dunno about Supergirl.
Jenette McCurdy on silts?
Emma Roberts?
Sorry Emma. You’re fired.
Alexandra Daddario
Natalie Dormer
Chloe Moretz
AnnaSophia Robb
Nicola Peltz
Britt Robertson
Kaya Scodelario
Gillian Jacobs.
I did not like the new 52 reboot but I like the idea of this.
Is it at all possible for ANY website to write something about a DC property without the snide comments?
Welcome to the internet, we will be all week
No, it’s the rules, article II, section d.
I think Claire holt formerly of The Originals would be great.