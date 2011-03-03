Superman Gets A Hot Mom

All the cool people hold their fashion shows in a tree.

Warner Brothers issued a press release last night that Diane Lane has been cast as Martha Kent in the Superman reboot directed by Zack Snyder.

Snyder stated, “This was a very important piece of casting for me because Martha Kent is the woman whose values helped shape the man we know as Superman. We are thrilled to have Diane in the role because she can convey the wisdom and the wonder of a woman whose son has powers beyond her imagination.” [press release via TheSource]

They didn’t put this in the press release, but he went on to say, “Plus, MILF city. Am I right?” and then he licked his finger, touched his butt, and went “sssssssss“. Lane will be playing Henry Cavill’s mom, meaning Ma Kent is going to have to pretend she got pregnant at age 17, unless she’s only playing Martha Kent in flashback sequences. They haven’t officially announced yet if Kevin Costner is playing Pa Kent as rumored. He’s ten years older than Lane. *cough, statutory, cough* Oh, Hollywood. It’s a place where all women over 35 are capable of amazing feats like having had children at age ten and getting married to a 30-year-old while in middle school and yet no one ever mentions it. That’s Hollywood magic.