Why The Supreme Court Might Decide The Future Of The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Superhero movies would seem to be at the whims of the market. Hollywood is a faddish place, and fads come and go, after all. But a court case that’s spent years winding through the system might be heading for the Supreme Court… and it might alter the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe altogether.
The case in question is Lisa Kirby Vs. Marvel Characters. Essentially, Jack Kirby’s estate is suing to terminate Marvel’s copyrights and restore a share of the rights to Kirby, or rather, Kirby’s estate. So far, Kirby’s heirs have run into a brick wall, but the Supreme Court might take up the issue. Some major legal heavyweights have weighed in on the issue, and the Court has shown interest.
Considering the rights to characters like the Hulk, Fantastic Four, and Iron Man are at stake here, there’s potentially millions on the line. It would also give the Kirby family the ability to approve or veto Marvel movies involving Jack Kirby’s creations, not to mention a chunk of the rights over the actual comic books made since.
The problem so far is essentially how the comic book industry works and in some places still works. Kirby was on a “work-for-hire” basis for Marvel when he created this characters: Namely, he drew the pictures, wrote the scripts (depending on who you ask), and got a check. That was where it stopped; he got no royalties, no bonuses, nothing. So far, the courts have agreed that this was a legally binding arrangement, although arguments about how fair this is are vociferous and still ongoing.
If the Supreme Court rules in favor of Kirby, though, all bets are off. First of all, every single major Marvel and DC property was created under a work-for-hire agreement, and that would mean that a whole bunch of major and minor characters would suddenly be at least partially owned by their creators, or at least that a whole bunch of lawsuits would be filed to that effect.
Secondly, it would pretty much completely derail the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it stands, although probably not altogether. Disney has made it abundantly clear how they feel about creators coming back and asking for their fair share. It’s not clear how they’ll react when suddenly they’re on the hook for millions in royalties. And this is just about the comic book industry; this could affect everyone from session musicians to journalists to video producers.
It’s not clear what the Supreme Court will do, but keep an eye on the case. If it goes to trial, it might change superhero movies for good.
Heir’s don’t deserve shit. If they want to make money let them come up with their own damn ideas and stop milking the work of a dead man.
And big companies that buyout little companies do?
@josh wilkinson Does this idea of yours apply to Marvel as well? Because Marvel didn’t come up with shit either, and they’ve been milking the ideas of Kirby for over 50 years.
I know none of you will agree with this but Kirby had been in the business a long time. He knew damn well what he was signing. I’m not gonna say Marvel is some innocent victim here but they were pretty clear on their position from the start. If Kirby was alive and he wanted a bigger piece I’d be cool with it but some grand kid coming up almost 2 decades after his death and asking for a hand out because of his work doesn’t deserve anything. Marvel on the other hand has devoted decades of time and money to allow other writers and artist to develop these characters beyond the original version and unless these heirs plan on paying out to the other writers and artists who kept these characters marketable than they’re just as bad as the corporations they’re fighting.
@josh wilkinson Kirby actually started the legal proceedings, and asked that his heirs carry them on after his death. So, there is that.
@Beastmode Ate My Baby So is the Kirby Estate planning on paying the guys who wrote Iron Man in the late 70s and 80s who turned him into an interesting character? Or the guy at the print shop who changed Hulk from grey to green and created his iconic look for the first appearance of the character. Seriously if the dudes grandkids can get money for nothing there are tons of folks out there who helped make and keep those characters successful you could use the cash. Just because a dude builds a house doesn’t mean he can go raid the fridge after he sells the place.
@josh wilkinson On the house analogy, here’s where you’re wrong: You’re confusing physical property and intellectual property, which is actually a mistake a lot of people make. For example, I can buy a car, and I own that car, but I don’t own the rights to that car’s design, nor to any usage of it as a marketable or promotional item.
On Iron Man, as per your example, I actually think you have a point there, which is one of the problems in IP rights and publishing. Iron Man as a character existed for some time, but it was very specific storylines in the late ’70s/early ’80s that made him an interesting and viable character (and I don’t believe the Kirby estate mentions Iron Man directly, but I could well be wrong….however, I don’t think he really had a hand in creating that character).
Remember too that there are grandkids of Disney and Marvel execs who are getting “money for nothing” as well, so it’s unfair to point an accusing finger at Kirby’s heirs when they’re simply using the legal means at their disposal to fight for what they believe to be their rightful property.
@Beastmode Ate My Baby I’m not saying either side is right, I’m just saying that he signed a contract. Yes it was a crappy deal but he’d been the business long enough to know he was signing a crappy deal. So tho it sounds bad to say it’s his fault he got a crappy deal, with the guys who created Superman I can sympathize because they were young guys who hadn’t been in the business that long and got screwed. By the time Kirby signed the deals with Marvel that are in dispute, he was a veteran in the industry and quite frankly should have known better. Don’t get me wrong, I have tons of respect for Kirby as an artist and creator, just saying from a business perspective he should have known better.
@josh wilkinson I think we can totally agree that Kirby, along with most comic book artists of his era, were not good business men at all. The notable exceptions were guys like Will Eisner, who ran his own studio and, to a certain extent, acted as a publisher himself, and Bob Kane, who was one crafty SOB when it came to profiting from his IP. Ironically, of course, comic fans often lambast Kane for his business acumen, even though his actions fall right into line with what publishers themselves do.
I’m sure Disney will just throw a bunch of money at the problem and it will just go away.
I’m not so sure. The Kirby family isn’t in this for the money, they’re pursuing it because this is what Jack & Roz Kirby wanted.
@Beastmode Ate My Baby Oh, they’re in it for the money. But Kirby did get screwed, absolutely.
@Dan Seitz Sorry, I meant they’re not in it solely for the money…I should have been more clear. I’ve read interviews with Neil and Lisa, and totally understand their views, since they saw Jack’s frustrations first-hand.
No idea on the grandkids…I think their claims are a bit more suspect.
All I ask for is a dissenting opinion where Justice Scalia continually refers to himself as the Living Tribunal
At this point, he’s Ego the Living Planet.
@Shadowtag HAHAHAHA
+ Infinity Gauntlet
1. You got a paycheck, you agreed to the terms of employment, you aren’t owed shit.
2. You’re an heir, you didn’t create the characters, your father didn’t own shit, you aren’t owed shit.
3. A million bucks shuts people up quick, and Disney has lots of those lying around. Just do it already and go back to bathing in cash.
Given the Supreme Courts history the last few years of god awful decisions (ACA mandate, corporations are individuals, scaling back on Miranda rights) I’m sure their decision here will be plenty awful
For the good of the Universe, Galactus should eat the Supreme Court.
I’ve signed work for hire/ghostwriter agreements on properties that made a shitload of money… to which I have no claim. I got paid.
Exactly. Nothing is being decided.
@Paul Miller Good for you! And that pertains to Jack Kirby…how?
@Beastmode Ate My Baby How can you not see how relevant that is? Jack Kirby signed a work-for-hire contract and was remunerated appropriately under the terms of the contract for what he did. All rights/ownership extend to the controlling party.
Similarly, as with Paul Miller, if I happened to work for a pharmaceutical company and created a new compound or wonder drug – as per my contract – I wouldn’t hold the patents or benefit over and above the pay received while working there (and possible some headhunting further along my career).
@illocon I would assume that your work for the pharmaceutical company would be a salaried position, with a very specific contract. Kirby’s was not. What many people fail to realize is that the comic companies had very dubious business practices, which has led to the current wave of lawsuits. What is going to come into issue here is whether Marvel owned the work from day one, or if Kirby created the work and conveyed the copyright to Marvel. Both conclusions are problematic, but the first (which is essentially what you are arguing for here) proclaims the company is in effect the owner of a creator’s work, no matter where & when it was done, even if they failed to provide a working space for the creator, tools to work with (or compensation for the tools used), etc.
@illocon well put.
@Beastmode Ate My Baby Jack Kirby was doing work for hire comics before Marvel Comics even existed. He knew exactly what he was getting into.
@josh wilkinson You actually have a fair point there. Again, though, one of the problems is that the contracts themselves were often vague, and of course didn’t encompass the notion of future technologies and reproduction rights. Everyone wants to point to Kirby signing a contract as the ultimate evidence of his status within the company, but I’m not sure those contracts (or even facsimiles of them) even exist anymore.
it rests on what was specified on the contract, which we probably won’t see. he agreed to contract work as said above, unless there was an asterisk that said your work will eventually become a billion dollar property.
same situation with screenplay writers that sell them for $20k and five years later, script becomes a film grossing $500 million. theyre entitled to nothing.
If you all are going to discuss this issue with informed opinions civilly expressed, I’m afraid you’re going to have to take this conversation off the internet.
SCOTUS would goatfuck Kirby’s heirs.
Does this mean we will get a good Fantastic Four movie?
I’m pretty sure taking this to SCOTUS is going to result in both sides coming out unhappy.
As a christian man in a christian land, I’ve been able to trace my family bloodlines to Adam, the first human. Therefore I should be entitled to royalties for anything ever.
Disney is the skynet of film and television
I have done some commission artwork, as well as other things like that from a programming perspective. If any of that ever got to a point where it was popular enough to make the companies that i made it for tons of money, i could definitely sympathize with Kirby’s stand point.
That being said, he was working FOR someone when he made them, he was not independent, had be been independent then yes, he 100% would have rights to the characters, but that is not what happened, he worked for a company that made its stance that anything he made belonged to them, and it was there risk, both in paying him for the content, as well as publishing, and advertising it, my guess is, back when he started, he had at least one flop for every success.
When you work for someone and your job is creation and development, unless they very specifically say, you have rights to claim ownership on this creation after the fact, then you do not have any right at all, and should count your blessings that they decided to put, created by and your name on it in the first place, because that created by, is your advertising to make you a marketable commodity, you already sold the creation or story or whatever, that isn’t yours anymore, you sell a car and forget a heirloom in the trunk, you don’t get to claim that you still own that after you sold the car, even if it was a gold ring worth 20 times what you sold the car for, when you sell something, people have the rights to do whatever they want with what you sold, and you cannot do anything about it, as long as they are not breaking a law in doing it.
I can’t imagine that this goes anywhere. Comics writer’s deals are analogous to a WHOLE bunch of deals in a whole bunch of other industries, from public school teachers to chemists working for pharmaceutical companies. This is the way big business works, and they like it.
D’Angelo Barksdale said it best:
html can eat a dick.
Sooo glad this is why I pay taxes. At least we all get to vote on who gets to be in SCOTUS. Oh, wait…
I DEMAND A TRIAL BY COMBAT
This is where an awesome picture of Ronan the Accuser goes
Are you seriously comparing signing a work for hire contract dispute to slavery? Are you mentally deficient? I just want to make sure you’re not actually mentally handicapped before I make fun of you for this statement.
@jesuswasaterrorist Does deficient count as a big word? Its only 3 syllables, tho considering you can’t tell the difference between a copy right law suit and legitimate crimes against humanity I can understand why you may be having trouble with this.
Whether it was fair or not, work for hire is work for hire. I hate the “big evil corporation vs. the little guy” argument that always gets made when these cases come up. At the end of the day, Kirby and others worked for Marvel. There’s a reason we see so many creators these days move away from the Big 2 and doing creator-owned work. They learned a valuable lesson from the Jack Kirby’s of the world.
And it sucks, it really does. It IS unfair. But they all signed contracts. Work for hire is pretty self-explanatory.
Agreed.
In an ideal world, Kirby would’ve gotten rich off his invention, but he signed a contract that gave them the rights.
This happens all the time in business. There was an obit today for the woman who invented Kevlar. She didn’t make much money off it at all, as her contract stipulated that DuPont would get all the rights to it. But, like Kirby, it made her name and she got lots of work off that achievement down the line.
Hopefully all of this fast-forwards a WWH movie
The wider ramifications for Marvel and DC are interesting but I’m mostly curious about what this could mean for Bill Finger’s estate.
A lot of arguments can be made on both sides, from a moral and ethical standing. However, the power of our governing system is only as strong as our ability to uphold it.
The work for hire arrangement is pretty cut and dry. He provided a service, he was paid for that service. There is no / There shouldn’t be any legal grounds here. You cannot accurately gauge the “worth or value” of the service provided by any measure of time. Kirby drew some characters and was paid for it. The fact that they became iconic and bear significant value PRESENTLY should not determine the “worth or value” of the service provided when the arrangement was originally made.
If I am contracted to make a logo, with no royalty or perpetuity agreement – and I make that logo. It doesn’t matter if that company goes on to make billions or trillions. If it wasn’t arranged I can’t pursue the rights to that logo simply because it’s now worth a lot. At least in this context, I’d be credited with designing the logo and would reap from the wealth of being known.
In THIS specific case, at least Jack Kirby’s name is known and is credited for the creation of said characters. But at the time of their arrangement these characters weren’t worth anything. They went on to make big money. They are most certainly after the money (everyone always is). If they simply were after the rights – they would’ve wanted to retain them a LONG time ago, before their “worth and value” skyrocketed into the billions.
This is no different than intellectual property that is created by an employee belonging to the company he works for, not the employee themselves. This is very common practice and I don’t see the Kirby estate having any say whatsoever in this case.
If the Supreme Court rules against Marvel, it will not only be Marvel which will be affected but also DC (the heirs have refiled a case for ownership based on the same grounds of Kirby’s heirs) and the music recording industry as well…. a lot of computer programmers worked under the same conditions for the software companies …..
I would agree that kirby family would eligible for hearing before the supreme court, but only if submitted and requested by Jack Kirby. Jack Kirby did neither. Lisa kirby submitted the request in 2006 again in 2014. Lisa has no relationship to the characters nor work at hand, which should make this null and void. If jack kirby submitted this request prior to him dying and she is following up on the case, I can see this proceeding. But due to Jack kirby’s current state (deceased) there is no voice to be heard nor evidence that kirby ever encouraged the idea of being victimized and pursuing damages. This is an act of greed and an attempt to make some quick cash, I’m disgusted.