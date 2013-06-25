The Supreme Court Just Showed Us The True Meaning Of #NewRules

Forty-eight hours ago proud tweets from African-Americans started trickling in about how great it was that Black outrage contributed to Paula Deen getting fired. And let’s not minimize the importance of that move: for so long Black America was the safe target for a celebrity to insult. You can get a nice suspension if you say something racist about Black America, but you were toast if GLAAD got a hold of you. So, it was nice to know that people could actually get in trouble for dropping N-bombs. It was a victory to see Deen get her comeuppance.
Then the Supreme Court came through and knocked over the buildings to remind us it’s chess not checkers. Earlier today, the Court tore the guts out of the Voter Rights Act, allowing states free reign to enact voter identification laws as they see fit. Now, Congress still has its chance to explicitly outline which states are affected and try to give some teeth back to the act, but it’s looking bleak.
Basically, the 2012 election left America at a crossroads. The Republican party realized that it was at a loss. Somewhere along the last few years, the party lost any footing it had with minorities and the country’s minority population essentially decided an entire election. Republicans were faced with a dilemma: how do we change ourselves to attract more minorities to cross party lines?
The answer? You don’t.
You think Jay-Z is mastering #NewRules? He doesn’t have anything on the Supreme Court, who essentially gave the Republican Party a free pass to keep ignoring minorities. If you don’t like losing, then just change the rules of the game and that’s what just happened. Now, minorities could be faced with increased voter discrimination and barriers to electing who they want in office.
And you better believe politicians are champing at the bit to start the process. Texas is already saying it’ll enact voter registration laws immediately, which other states probably not far behind.
My father was a Freedom Rider and a Civil Rights activist who risked his life and others to get thousands to vote in the South. He lost friends and endured unimaginable pain to accomplish those goals. Forty-five years later, he saw the first African-American President get elected. Five years after that, he now has to watch the apparent end of the voting rights he fought so hard to achieve.
And, to think, all of this happened just in time for Independence Day.
Great post–love the range TSS continues to show. And while I’ll avoid the “if this were a Drizzy post it’d have 75 comments” rants–oh wait, I just did that, huh? Anyway, lemme just say as a resident AARP-collecting commenter:
This matters to all of whether you’re of voting age or not. 8 of the 9 justices where appointed byt the Bushes, Reagan and Clinton–and this court has shown an increasing indifference twoards Blacks and POCs and sided more and more with corporations, the rich, and special interests groups championing Whites.
#NewRules is more like #MovingGoalPosts… Folk are playing the “A Black President=Post-racial America = screwing over people of color has nothing to do with race” game.
They’re making it harder to vote. That’s the goal. The more stuff you gotta do to vote, the more of a hassle it seems, the less likely you vote, the better the odds they get their candidate in on the sly… And with Black/Hispanic births now outnumbering Whites, you’ve got a couple generations of White adults fully vested in “taking the country back” before their progeny come of age.
This ruling is only the beginning…
Summa you guys are in college or planning to go or have kin trying to go. Keep an eye on the upcoming Affirmative Action ruling brought by Abigail Fischer, a slightly above average white girl in Texas who ignored the fact that her test scores weren’t good enough to get into U of T and the fact that numerous whites with better academic records were accepted while numerous more qualified black and hispanic applicants were rejected–just to sue on the grounds of reverse discrimination claiming whites were being shut out.
Keep an eye on these cases kids because this is your livelyhoods potentially being hemmed up.
yup. We got the Abigail Fisher thing covered too. [smokingsection.uproxx.com]
Amen @Black Canseco. I just graduated school but this topic holds special meaning for me because I still have peers/family members bout to embark on college
Great post @blAckcanseco. I just graduated from school and i seen the power of voting/regsitration. will be interesting to see how this affects college campuses
Wish a motherfucker would. Let ’em try. There was a reason the Black Power movement scared the shit out of ’em. Don’t give us a reason to bring it back.
Fucking disgraceful
Check this out. THey ain’t waste no time at all:
State Attorney Generals Vow Immediate Voter ID Implementation
[colorlines.com]
ID is gonna turn in “papers please, brown folk”…
Scary stuff.
I’m going to say this: all of this is coming down to the continuing litmus test of the county as we know it. Just like with the on going argument of the pro and cons of affirmative action type programs, the initial issue is whether or not we are in fact at a time and place as some would suggest where these methods of fixing discrimination are rendered naught. I, like many, am still of the mind that while improvements have been made, we are far from a place where everyone can be trusted to their own practices.
Additionally, I think that this will properly explode on to people’s blogs and headlines once we see how this now plays out. As stated in the linked article, Texas is planning to implement ID requirements. Now while in their defense, it would seem they are making every attempt to keep it as a non hindrance to voters (no cost and only needed one of many types of IDs accepted), there are still many instances were one can see this being applied in a very unjust manner or at the very least providing an additional hindrance to those who just want to participate in the simply act of voting.
Long story short: I will concede that when compared to the time when these acts were implemented, we are in a much better place as a nation. And by that I mean that it is now much more difficult to impede people from voting in a discriminatory manner, both though policies and simple awareness of the population as a whole. However this does have a chance of spiraling down into a path that only leads to more complications. Everyone just needs to make sure they stay informed and up to date with this stuff.
This the kind of shit that goes on while N!99@Z be hi fivin and shuckin and jiving
back in the day, when men like David’s dad had the heart and the mental capacity to stand up and fight against social atrocities like this, there was no way something like this would have gotten by us. I’m sitting here like damn I didn’t even know that our voters rights were in jeopardy. I gotta tighten up we gotta start back paying attention to shit besides what Gucci Mane said about Waka Flocka. we better wake our black asses back up before its to late
this ^^^^ too busy circle jerking about drake and j. cole i guess +infinity for the goodie drop too DT!
I’m a little behind on the times as far as what all this means. I remember hearing of it when Obama was up for re-election but then i never followed up to see what it was all about. Someone correct me if I’m wrong but does this basically mean that people now have to show one or more forms of ID to be able to vote? And the reason why that is discriminatory is that a lot of minorities AND poor people simply don’t have/carry an ID even though they are still a U.S. citizen and by the constitution have a legal RIGHT to vote?? If i’m wrong or if theres more to it please educate me…
I just hope that there is an underground/grassroots movement to EDUCATE the people on all this! We’ve got nearly 4 years to try and spread the word and let people know what will be required of them to vote on the next go around. I’d love to see those “elites” that were so adamant about passing these laws have their minds blown when not less but even MORE poor people/minorities/blacks/hispanics/any fuckin body this law discriminates against, vote than before!
You’re partially there, but what this means is that areas that have a history of racial discrimination will no longer have to get changes to their voting process cleared by the federal government. So that could mean voter ID, redistricting that puts most minorities in one district so that we have less power, moving polling places outside of minority neighborhoods, etc. Basically, it opens the door to a lot of bad ideas.
thanks for letting me know.
this is some bullshit and this is the kinda thing that makes me ashamed of who i am and where i come from.
1. Maybe Supreme Court Justices shouldn’t get lifetime passes anymore. Maybe we moved beyond the point too.
2. As I tweeted, they stated the data used to support the VAR was outdated, yet they continually make decisions/judgements/rulings based on a document that was written in the 1700’s. That doesn’t add up in the math text book I used in school.
Just want to give a shoutout to TSS for raising awareness on this. We can’t just say Respect My Vote in November, it’s a year round thing that we always have to fight to protect.
+1000
^^^Here Here
Who the fuck cares? After 2 Bush riggings, I lost ALL HOPE AND FAITH IN THE SYSTEM, VOTES, ELECTORAL COLLEGE, ETC. When they threw Palin on McCains ticket and the bullshit ticket they put up last go ’round, the fuckery was self evident; we were never intended to be equal, that life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness is a farce unless you have the right last name. But it is what it is and when its time to man the front lines, I’m there.
David D covered the general look, but I still think a in depth look is in order ya know:
The Supreme Court, for the most part, still believes the Voting Rights Act is still valid. Only person to say they would get rid of the Section 5, is Judge Thomas I think. Section 5 of the VRA is what gives the government the ability to apply the Voter Rights Act. Section 4 is formula created to determine which state has a history of discrimination. The ruling was that the data used in the formula is outdated. Section 5 of the act is still there, it just can’t be applied. Of course the problem with this is that congress is basically filled with idiots.
My entire issue with this is the idea that people are now thinking that just because it’s been 50 years, everything before that is forgotten. If this was really post racial America, then why did the 100-to-1 Rule only go down to 18-to-1 instead of abolished all together? It’s already been proven that there is no difference in potency between crack and coke, so why is a law that’s still targeting black people still in effect? The US government has been systematically destroying black communities for decades and I ain’t talking that myth about crack in hoods. Mortgage discrimination is STILL happening. This is not a post-racial America. I don’t know where these “White people are becoming the minority” and “Everything is equal” ideologies came from, but it needs to fall the fuck back. Black people are still being portrayed as urban people who only like hip-hop and R&B on TV. That idea that people should get over slavery still exists. It will never be post racial America until these issues are addressed by all parties and it hasn’t, so leave the law where they stay. The Supreme Court’s line of thought on this is ridiculous.
50 years is a long time, but 300 is a lot longer.
“Of course the problem with this is that congress is basically filled with idiots.”
THANK YOU….
This also ties into that “voter fraud” that Republicans say was so rampant, but of course it was not. Repubs ain’t letting another minority get into the Oval Office and if they have to change everything, even the Constitution they love so much, you best believe they will.
The only reason section 5 couldn’t be entirely ruled unconstitutional is because it tracks the actual words OF the Constitution (The 15th Amendment) specifically giving Congress the power to enforce it. So of course it would be Thomas, who will go down in history as a disgrace to African-Americans, the bar, and humanity in general, who has no regard for that fact.
And the whole Voter ID thing is basura and is brought on by ignorance. Where is the proof that illegal immigrants are actually at the polls? This is the same shit with border patrol. Why is the republican party complaining about money, but want to send BILLIONS to apparently beef up border patrol. What’s to say that the border isn’t already doing a good job. People are so worried about illegal immigrants stealing jobs not even they would do that they are being blinded by bullshit. There is no way to make 0 people to cross a border. You’re better off building a wall and we see how that turned out. I’m pretty sure Shogun Regan was yelling out tear down that wall.
RIP Gil Scott Heron.
Illegal immigrants are actually good for the economy as well, but it’s not exactly a shock that economics aren’t the real motive.
It’s also good for the rich because illegals working for sub-minimum wage depresses the wage rates for everyone else on the lower end of the spectrum.
It’s definitely not an economics argument because libertarians especially jump all over shit like government dictating things like minimum wage or safety standards.
Maybe I read too much worldstar comments but America doesn’t feel like a good place to be at right now. All this racial tension. Anti-white crimes in the name of Trayvon and what not. Hell I hope these niggas serious about the race war so they can remember military is full of white people lol. But eh, not saying it’s worst for white or whatever, just bad for the people.
They are going to continue to push the envelope until we start to pay attention and push back. Being a citizen is a responsibility that we had to take serious. As minorities we have to be on the ball and not rest on past victories
Precisely.
I live on a Native American reservation. When we vote for our Chief and Tribal Council, we have to show ID to prove who we are and that we voted. If you think we shouldnt have to show ID when voting for the most powerful representative of public office in the world, then you are a complete asshat.