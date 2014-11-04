SyFy Adds Another Arthur C. Clarke Adaptation To Its Lineup With ‘3001’

Last week Syfy said they planned on producing more “serious” science fiction to try and draw viewers in, and one of those attempts is adapting Arthur C. Clarke’s Childhood’s End as a mini-series with Charles Dance. On Monday, THR reported that Syfy is doubling down on Arthur C. Clarke adaptations with a second mini-series based on the 1997 novel 3001: The Final Odyssey.
3001 is the final book in Clarke’s Space Odyssey series that began over 40 years ago with 2001: A Space Odyssey, which was released as a novel and a film at the same time. Or, it started 60 years ago with the short story “The Sentinel,” depending on how you’re counting. Reportedly the estates of Stanley Kubrick as well as Clarke fully support Syfy bringing 3001 to television.
This makes the only book in the Odyssey series to not be adapted 2061: Odyssey Three. Stuart Beattie, who has written all the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, will be writing the script, with Ridley Scott and David W. Zucker producing.
3001 continues the story of astronaut Dr. Frank Poole, who is brought back to life and returned to Earth, blah blah blah dinosaur butlers. That’s pretty much all I’m concerned about. However, if you want some more “3001 trivia”, apparently Tom Hanks wanted to direct/star in a 3001 adaptation about fifteen years ago, and, Idiocracy was apparently first titled 3001. Oh, Yahoo archive. You are a goldmine of useless factoids.
Woof. Apparently WB tried to option it around the turn of the century, but clearly nothing happened.
It’s probably my favorite of Clarke’s books. Seeing it on Syfy seems so… disappointing. (Understanding that another big-screen 2001 sequel would have impossible expectations plus a large subset of people screaming about unnecessary sequels and the like.)
Really? Your favorite? It wasn’t *bad*, definitely better than 2061, but there was really no plot to that book. Poole thaws and looks at, admittedly, truly awesome advances in technology for 90% of the book, then spends a few pages with [spoilers]. The actual point of the book was only a few pages. But 2001 and 2010 were FAR better, and Childhood’s End is some mindblowingly good stuff.
Not to mention that either 2061 or 3001 (can’t remember which) basically pulled a Midichlorian hat trick out of its ass and treated Dave Bowman like Lucas treated the force. That one hurt.
No, that was 3001.
It was also the first Clarke book I ever read, and interested me enough where I ran out and got the rest of the series. So the nostalgia helps there too.
Fair enough. He definitely does a good job depicting the future in a fascinating way. It probably functions better as a standalone novel.
3001 negates the most disturbing scene in 2001. And it has ‘raptors in space. Screw 3001.
The Dune movies proved that SciFi (eff it, I’m just going to start calling them the proper word again if they want to be “serious”) can make a good book adaptation if they want to, so I’m hopeful.
Are you sure, coz I saw some of one of those on Youtube once and I wasn’t very impressed.
As awful as parts of it may be, the Lynch version captured alot of the tone and feel of Dune better than the low quality crap I’ve seen on Sci-Fy’s versions.
The SciFi version of Dune completely owns the Lynch version, but a lot of it is because film just isn’t the right medium for the material. Pretty much all actions in the novel are dictated by politics, and the story needed the time and the deliberate pacing for it to be effective. The movie definitely deserves points for effort, but any single film adapation of Dune is doomed to fail.
Their Dune miniseries put me to sleep. Lynch’s is not great but still strangely fascinating.
The book blows them both out of the water. With the amount of meaning that can be in a character’s glance or posture, it seems unadaptable to me, to cinema or TV.
PLEASE! Do not fuck up Childhood’s End. It is one of the best science fiction books on the planet. Oh shit… do they know about The Moon is a Harsh Mistress?