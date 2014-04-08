Every Network Gets A Zombie Show Now! YOU Get A Zombie Show! And YOU Get A Zombie Show!

It’s taken a couple of years, but the rest of American television is finally catching up to The Walking Dead. ABC has Resurrected, which looks suspiciously like The Returned. I love the crap out of The Returned, but it’s French and it’s in French and everyone is so Very French and of course that’s not good enough for A&E, so they’re remaking it. (I encourage you to watch the original on Netflix, it is somehow deeply satisfying to watch extraordinarily French-looking emo zombies terrify a small town.)

NBC ordered a pilot called Babylon Fields, which sounds like Fido. And then there’s the CW adaptation of one of my favorite comics of all time, iZombie, which is apparently changing the premise so I don’t even want to talk about it. I want to burn everything in my house and give it the finger.

So here comes Syfy, with Z-Nation. Eerie, Indiana creator (and Eureka showrunner) Karl Schaefer will be executive producing this new series which is about, ahem:

“…a team of everyday heroes [that] must transport the only known survivor of the plague from New York to California, where the last functioning viral lab waits for his blood. Although the antibodies he carries are the world’s last, best hope for a vaccine, he hides a dark secret that threatens them all.”

…yeah, but does he have a mullet?

The company producing the series will be Asylum, who more famously created Sharknado.

Syfy SVP Chris Regina says:

“Instead of existential despair, the series offers hope that somehow, some way, humanity will not only survive, but triumph.” Added Schaefer, “Our everyday heroes take the fight to the zombies.”

Yeah! Instead of every other zombie movie and TV show in existence which is just about boring social metaphors! Screw those intellectual types, man!

Syfy has already ordered 13 episodes of this show, which I assume will debut this Fall and be cancelled next Spring, especially if Syfy catches on to this new “teenager wolf” craze and shifts course.

