Take Off, You Hoser. Take Off… Forever.

Colleagues, readers, future employers vetting my online presence for controversy, I must bid you, as the Quebecois say, les laters. If our fearless Ape is Jerry Maguiring, I must Renee Zellwegger behind him. Coincidentally, my country of Canada has passed a law that has conscripted all dick jokerists to return home and dick joke on northern soil, due to our dick joke drought that has ravaged the provinces, from Labrador to Nunavut. That, and George Strombololpoloolononoloinakauffelupagusopolous has called me out for all my criticisms, and as per Canadian naval law, I must now publicly face him in a game of one-on-one ringette, refereed by David Cronenberg. The winner gets a Saguenay snog from Kim Cattrall and a lifetime supply of us bacon.
Sincerest thanks to all of you for allowing me to pepper my posts with commonwealth U’s and give semi-regular, sexy advice about sexy sex. This truly was the finest corner of the entire online world to me for the past several years. Feel free to find me being a jerk on Twitter, where I use my dumb, pornographic video-making band’s, absurdly undeserved verified account to harass #brands into giving me free stuff @sunshinesucks. You all get an honoUrary KOTW this week.
And of course… sorry for being Canadian.
I’m aboot to cry.
like Frank said I’m stunned
that a person able to earn $9247 in
one month on the computer .
published here
>>>>SITE LINK HERE>>>>>> [homejobscareer222.ml]
=================================================
This is “The Day the Internet Died”.
Damn. Damn. Damn.
P.S. #BudLightCanGoToHellAndDieItsJustPisswaterAnways
Hear hear on both counts
Kim Cattral snog and us bacon. Now THAT’S how you go out, people!
You were like a kid in the hall out there.
That praise means more to me than anything my own father as ever said.
Somewhere, Paul Bellini sheds a tear.
It’s like that summer I grew a tail.
GET OOT!
Damn and I just got back from Toronto! Does this mean I have to go back to read your dick jokes (please don’t make me sit in Peace Bridge traffic again!) Best of luck buddy
No(u) Do(u)n’t GO(U) TO(U)O(U)
Farewell, you magnificent bastard. Since we share a town,I’m should probably buy you a drink.
You sound drunk already. I like that.
@Trevor Risk – BECAUSE ALL AROUND ME I SEE BLACKNESS!!11!!
Way to ruin everything Uprouxx. #OopFourWhatevre
This is what crippling syrup addiction has done to our beloved KSK… Bon Voyag(u?)e
[www.thebraiser.com]
Will I miss Trevour? No doobt aboot it, guy.
Well goddamn. Happy syrup and Molson filled trails, boss.
This day is aboot to get worse. Go win that game of ringette, you magnificent crazy Canadian bastard. Sorey to tell you this, but we’re gonna miss you, Trevor.
My funny tank is running on fumes. The Internet got poourer today.
/Strange Brew joke
I have known many Canadians in my life, but you good sir deal out the hot dickings like no other. I will now have to work during work and that makes me a sad sad kommenter.
Goud speed, Trevor. I’m sorry I called Laura Secord a whore. You have a very nice country.
Holy shit, I take a week or two off from KSK and it all goes to hell and a hand basket (side note, what the hell is a “hand basket”??)?!? Never mind… anyway, take care “eh,” and know that you’ll be missed in the Komment-lounge kid.
Sorry, buddy.
[collectionofawesome.files.wordpress.com]
Couldn’t have said it better myself.
And probably wouldn’t say it at all to a Bruins fan.
KSK offices this evening pictured here.
[cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com]
[4.bp.blogspot.com]
Next phase.
[thechive.files.wordpress.com]
The best to you Trevor.
Thanks for the laughs, even if shit was spelled all weird.
Catch you on the flippity flop.
If you’re ever in Vancouver wearing a Bruins or Chiefs jersey and some guy looks at you and says “Hey, I strongly disagree about your sweater selection because I think the Bruins and Chiefs suck!” you’ll know you have crossed paths with Jeans Ambrose.
Thanks for entertaining me for free! *smack on the ass*
Damn it, I has something for this! What was that Anne Murray song?
Vaya con Dios, Trevor. May the next question about anal come from someone you love.
You have represented our country well Trevor. Your place in the pantheon of hosers is secure. I shall place your bust next to one of Bran Van 3000 and Kim Stockwood.
Sit Ubu sit.
I think Uproxx can go fuck itself for doing this to us.
KommentaRIOT
yes.
See you on the other side of the 49th parallel, Trevor. Thanks for all that you did.
Well, good. Maybe now we can get a decent Canadian writer up in here. Maybe Dan Mangan, or someone like that. Someone of quality.
Gonna miss you, Trevour. Hopefully we don’t actually have to miss you. Come hang out on DFO!
And if you’re ever in Portland, I’ll give Old School Zero some money to buy you all the beer you can drink.
I am pouring out some poutine and Tim Hortons coffee in sadness…am I doing this right?
Wait… You’re Canadian?
Good night Trevor. You did a swell job.
Soooper!
[kskkommenters.wordpress.com]
Are you fucking guys planning on launching some sort of IPO and don’t want us involved? What the hell is going on around here?