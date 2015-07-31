Take Off, You Hoser. Take Off… Forever.

07.31.15

Colleagues, readers, future employers vetting my online presence for controversy, I must bid you, as the Quebecois say, les laters. If our fearless Ape is Jerry Maguiring, I must Renee Zellwegger behind him. Coincidentally, my country of Canada has passed a law that has conscripted all dick jokerists to return home and dick joke on northern soil, due to our dick joke drought that has ravaged the provinces, from Labrador to Nunavut. That, and George Strombololpoloolononoloinakauffelupagusopolous has called me out for all my criticisms, and as per Canadian naval law, I must now publicly face him in a game of one-on-one ringette, refereed by David Cronenberg. The winner gets a Saguenay snog from Kim Cattrall and a lifetime supply of us bacon.

Sincerest thanks to all of you for allowing me to pepper my posts with commonwealth U’s and give semi-regular, sexy advice about sexy sex. This truly was the finest corner of the entire online world to me for the past several years. Feel free to find me being a jerk on Twitter, where I use my dumb, pornographic video-making band’s, absurdly undeserved verified account to harass #brands into giving me free stuff @sunshinesucks. You all get an honoUrary KOTW this week.

And of course… sorry for being Canadian.

Written by Canadian DJ Trevor Risk

