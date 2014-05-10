Take The Weekend To Appreciate That This Horrible Woman Isn’t Your Mom

Senior Pop Culture Editor
05.10.14 13 Comments

Tomorrow is Mother’s Day. Did you remember to get her a card? You should get your mom a card. It doesn’t have to expensive or one of those monstrosities with a Talking Phil Dunphy on it, but you can do better than the $.99 bargain bin, too. Not sure what to write on it? I have an idea: print out the “Ask Amy” column below, and tell your mom thank you for not being a terrible person like “Sad Sister.” And maybe buy her a ticket to go see Amy Dickinson. I bet they’d be good friends.

Via Reddit

