What If ‘Taken’ Starred A Real Dad Instead Of Liam Neeson?

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Even though this video is from 2012, there’s a new Taken movie out, and therefore jokes must be made.

In this video from New York City-based sketch group Captain Hippo, a different version of the famous Taken kidnapping scene is presented with not Liam Neeson, but a normal dad. A real dad. Maybe even your dad. And here’s some advice: if you get abducted abroad, don’t let it happen during rush hour on Long Island. Your mom’s making meatballs for dinner and they’re going to get cold.

(Via Above Average)