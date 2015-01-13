What If ‘Taken’ Starred A Real Dad Instead Of Liam Neeson?

Even though this video is from 2012, there’s a new Taken movie out, and therefore jokes must be made.
In this video from New York City-based sketch group Captain Hippo, a different version of the famous Taken kidnapping scene is presented with not Liam Neeson, but a normal dad. A real dad. Maybe even your dad. And here’s some advice: if you get abducted abroad, don’t let it happen during rush hour on Long Island. Your mom’s making meatballs for dinner and they’re going to get cold.
(Via Above Average)
What show is that dad watching? It’s theme song is super familiar. I want to say “Martin” maybe?
Home Improvement.
The most dad show.
@LongEnoughTimeline
Ah Thank You!
Whats with the guy and the constant changing of gardening tools?