‘Tank Girl’ Turns Twenty. Let’s Celebrate With Cosplay And GIFs.

03.31.15

Tank Girl photographed by Donald Ogg.

Today is the 20th anniversary of the theatrical release of Tank Girl, and I don’t care what anyone says. When I was a kid, getting to see Lori Petty ride a tank and hang out with a very young Naomi Watts (Jet Girl) was the bomb.

tank-girl-01-lori-petty_Trilogy-Entertainment-Group

Trilogy Entertainment Group

tank-girl-02-jet-girl-naomi-watts_Trilogy-Entertainment-Group

Trilogy Entertainment Group

To make things even better, a new Tank Girl comic is on the way, and we’ve been celebrating with our favorite Tank Girl cosplay. Special thanks to Howie Muzika, Phoenix Comicon, Kevin McGee, and Greyloch for several of these pictures.

Tank Girl photographed by GabboT.

Booga and Tank Girl photographed by Nathan Rupert.

Tank Girl photographed by Stephen Lesnik.

Tank Girl photographed by Phoenix Comicon.

Tank Girl photographed by johnnycashsashes.

Tank Girl photographed by Greyloch.

Tank Girl photographed by Kevin McGee.

Tank Girl photographed by Howie Muzika.

Tank Girl photographed by Kevin McGee.

