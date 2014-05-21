Tara The Hero Cat Threw Out The First Pitch At A Baseball Game, Because There’s Nothing She Can’t Do

#Cats #Animals
Creative Director
05.21.14 5 Comments

Tara the Hero Cat, who deservingly became a legitimate sensation (you know it’s the real deal when your mom shares it on Facebook without the requisite three-month delay) last week after saving a young boy from a vicious dog attack, threw out the first pitch at the Bakersfield Blaze minor league baseball game yesterday, as promised.

The “throw” took a bit of clever maneuvering on the part of organizers, of course. Tara repeatedly swatted at the ball, which was on a string, with her front-left leg (a true southPAW). When that failed, her owner, Roger Triantafilo, gave her a human hand and bounced one across the plate.

And because this is 2014, Tara responded on Twitter with the grace and humility we’ve come to expect from the feline. Actually, that’s not true. She totally threw Roger under the bus:

(Banner image via @MILB; H/T Gawker)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cats#Animals
TAGSAnimalsCatshero cattara the hero catviral video

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 24 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP