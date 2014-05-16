Tara The Hero Cat To Throw Out First Pitch At Minor League Baseball Game Next Week

#Baseball #Cats
News & Culture Writer
05.16.14 6 Comments

Tara the Hero Cat, who has become a internet-wide sensation this week thanks to saving her human companion from a vicious dog attack which probably would have cost him his life, is reportedly going to be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at a Bakersfield Blaze minor league baseball game next week — along with Jeremy Triantafilo, the little boy she saved.

Normally this is where I’d make a joke about how cats are stupid and can’t do anything right (Like my little sh*t-for-brains cats that insist the water filling up the Brita in the sink somehow tastes better than all of the bowls I lay out for them) but Tara is clearly is different kind of cat. I wouldn’t put it past her to throw out the first pitch, then quickly run to the batter’s box and hit her own pitch before zipping out to the outfield and catching it, all while purring along to the “Star Spangled Banner.” That’s how awesome she is. #herocat

In case you missed it, here’s Tara and her family making an appearance on the Today show yesterday:

(Via TMZ Sports)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Baseball#Cats
TAGSBaseballCatshero cattara the hero cat

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP