Tara The Hero Cat To Throw Out First Pitch At Minor League Baseball Game Next Week

Tara the Hero Cat, who has become a internet-wide sensation this week thanks to saving her human companion from a vicious dog attack which probably would have cost him his life, is reportedly going to be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at a Bakersfield Blaze minor league baseball game next week — along with Jeremy Triantafilo, the little boy she saved.

Normally this is where I’d make a joke about how cats are stupid and can’t do anything right (Like my little sh*t-for-brains cats that insist the water filling up the Brita in the sink somehow tastes better than all of the bowls I lay out for them) but Tara is clearly is different kind of cat. I wouldn’t put it past her to throw out the first pitch, then quickly run to the batter’s box and hit her own pitch before zipping out to the outfield and catching it, all while purring along to the “Star Spangled Banner.” That’s how awesome she is. #herocat

In case you missed it, here’s Tara and her family making an appearance on the Today show yesterday:

(Via TMZ Sports)