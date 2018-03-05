Getty Image

All eyes were on Ryan Seacrest at the 2018 Oscars red carpet, as E! made the controversial decision to keep their guy on Live from the Red Carpet coverage amid sexual misconduct allegations that made some stars plan to steer clear of the host. As such, the moment when Taraji P. Henson encountered Seacrest on the red carpet went insanely viral, as many jumped to the conclusion that the Hidden Figures star was shading him with the following exchange.

“The universe has a way of taking care of taking care of good people,” said Henson, giving Seacrest a tap on the chin. “You know what I mean?” Suffice to say, the moment did not go unnoticed on Twitter.

Holy shit Taraji just put a curse on Ryan Seacrest 😂 pic.twitter.com/GSknn3NozF — Sara Jean Hughes (@sarajeanhughes) March 5, 2018

Watching that clip of Taraji P. Henson talking to Ryan Seacrest pic.twitter.com/RVm7DkUZP2 — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) March 5, 2018

And the award for best shade goes to Taraji P Henson #Oscars #tarajiphenson pic.twitter.com/kDSyhDqOzJ — Brittney Cottrell (@starsandgoggles) March 5, 2018