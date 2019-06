Shutterstock

It was a lazy late spring Saturday, except at the nation’s Targets. During the afternoon, the retail giant was plagued by a cash register outage that extended from sea to shining sea, with an apocalyptic software crash that made it impossible to scan credit cards, among other things. As per tweets (and CNN) lines were long, and the tweets were plentiful.

The true urban crisis. All the Target checkouts are down nationwide and we might die here pic.twitter.com/HUMpdYYKYm — Faith Heaton Jolley (@FaithHJolley) June 15, 2019

BREAKING. Targetgeddon? Customers line up at Target stores across U.S. amid systemwide payment glitch https://t.co/uIJi4eI6OR #targetgeddon #targetoutage — Josh Benson (@WFLAJosh) June 15, 2019

Woman who works here said all their inventory devices are going offline too. This sounds like a massive IT breakdown. @Target — katie rosman (@katierosman) June 15, 2019

This is how you bring America to a standstill. Every single register at the Richfield @target is down 😱 pic.twitter.com/DsT5fv5QNS — Nancy Yang (@n_yang) June 15, 2019

All the registers at target stores across the WORLD are down right now.. #targetdown pic.twitter.com/tvm0tzLefL — alex (@kingkastro_) June 15, 2019