A Tattoo Artist In Brooklyn Inked His Own Dog

“One of the many reasons my dog is cooler than yours,” said the Brooklyn (strike one) tattoo artist (strike two) on Instagram (andddddd you’re out), bragging about his pet showing some new ink after being knocked out for a medical procedure (andddddd you’re banned for life). According to Gothamist, Mistah Metro, an employee at Red Legged Devil in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn, proudly boasted that a “vet allowed him to tattoo her [his dog] while she was under anesthesia, having just had her spleen removed.” The poor pup looks none too pleased, and can you blame her? Heart tattoos? Ew.

Reached for comment, Red Legged Devil owner Chris Torres was emphatic that the decision of his employee, Mistah Metro, to tattoo his dog had nothing to do with him. “The dog wasn’t tattooed at the shop—what [employees] do on their own time isn’t my business,” he said. Perhaps not, but Torres still has opinions on the matter. “People are still offered jobs after being pedophiles,” he said. “I don’t know why everyone is treating this kid like he raped a 12-year-old.” (Via)

“YEAH,” he later added. “Just be glad it wasn’t a Chinese symbol or chain link.”

Via Gothamist