Senator Ted Cruz is one of many GOP members who only values science when it’s convenient for him. Case in point: his latest performance in faux outrage over on Twitter.

The Congressman took to social media on Thursday to rip House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over her comments relating to the importance of Roe V Wade during a recent press conference. In the clip Cruz shared, Speaker Pelosi is asked by a reporter whether she believes an unborn baby at 15 weeks qualifies as a human being. Instead of being baited into one wading in the middle of the right-wing’s most beloved morality crusades, Pelosi instead references her own experience giving birth to five children in six years.

“Let me just say that I am a big supporter of Roe V Wade,” Pelosi answers. “I think I have some standing on this issues as to respecting a woman’s right to choose.”

Reporter asks Nancy Pelosi, "Is an unborn baby at 15 weeks a human being?" Pelosi: "Let me just say that I am a big supporter of Roe v. Wade. I am a mother of five children in six years. I think I have some standing on this issue as to respecting a woman's right to choose." pic.twitter.com/JnCX67Cfk3 — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 17, 2021

Of course, any time the phrase “women’s rights” echoes across the online cavern, Cruz must rear his poorly-manicured mullet to accuse Democrats of being baby murderers but this time he used “science” to do it.

Barbaric. Speaker Pelosi refuses to say an unborn baby at 15 weeks is a human being. Science doesn’t matter to today’s radical Dems—it’s all politics. https://t.co/F4vtyn6RIB — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 17, 2021

Now, this is a guy who disregarded science during a global pandemic, fighting against mask mandates by invoking the same human rights slogan that so many pro-choice proponents use when it comes to the controversial topic of abortions. When Cruz was forced to wear a piece of cotton over his face, he seemed gung-ho about people’s right to choose what they do with their bodies, but apparently that freedom doesn’t extend to women’s reproductive systems. It’s also laughable that Cruz is seemingly upset that Democrats aren’t valuing the sanctity of human life considering he left millions in his own state to literally freeze to death in favor of a vacation to Cancun, but instead of dragging out all of his damning receipts, we’ll let Twitter point out the blatant hypocrisy on display here:

