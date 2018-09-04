Ted Cruz Attempted To Smear Beto O’Rourke With A Video Of Him Cursing, And It Really Backfired

09.04.18

Incumbent Texas Senator Ted Cruz is currently neck-and-neck in the polls with his challenger in the November midterms, Democrat Beto O’Rourke, and it’s safe to say he must be feeling the pressure. And why wouldn’t he? At 45-years-old (just an astounding-seeming two years younger than Cruz himself), O’Rourke is hip, cool, and charismatic as all get out. He skateboards! He used to be in a punk band!

And so far, Cruz’s best efforts to smear his opponent only seem to remind people how cool he is.

Meanwhile, Ted Cruz really likes … soup?

At any rate, over the holiday weekend, Cruz’s campaign tweeted out the following video intended serve as a “lighthearted reminder” that sometimes O’Rourke says bad words.

Hell yeah Beto is showing the f*ck up!

Except for the fact that, once again, this video was intended to trash O’Rouke by making Texans clutch their pearls, but that’s not exactly the way it comes off. As such, The Ratio was in full effect as people mocked Cruz’s video and turned it against him.

