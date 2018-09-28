Ted Cruz spoke in defense of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday, trying to throw a pity party over the fact that an accused rapist’s life has supposedly been ruined due to the sexual assault allegations that have recently been brought to light. Repeating some of Kavanaugh’s talking points from his Thursday testimony, Cruz claimed that the good judge’s family has been “destroyed” by the so-called smears, and that for the rest of their lives, his daughters will be forced to interact with people who think their dad is a rapist.
Cruz also lamented the fact that the allegations may prevent Kavanaugh from ever teaching at Harvard again.
“And that’s entirely possible,” he said. “Even if Judge Kavanaugh is confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court as a sitting justice, in our polarized world, I think it’s entirely possible those on the left would say, ‘We don’t want someone we believe is a rapist ever teaching again.'”
Um, is it bad to not want rapist teachers? At any rate, after a long, dramatic pause for effect, Cruz continued, bemoaning that Kavanaugh may likewise never get to participate in his beloved pastime, coaching girls basketball. “That’s a very real possible consequence of the mud slinging and irresponsible behavior of the last two weeks,” he claimed. “It may well be in this tribalized, partisan, divided world, that the parents of the other girls say, ‘No, we don’t want him as a coach anymore.'”
