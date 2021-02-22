With Donald Trump out of office and banned from Twitter, Republicans no longer have the luxury of a never-ending supply of scandals to knock their embarrassing moments out of the press. And no one is feeling that more than Ted Cruz who continues to be ruthlessly mocked for jetting off to Cancun last week while his constituents were left to freeze in their homes after a freak winter storm knocked out power and water for millions of Texans. In the latest round of humiliation for Cruz, a mariachi band was posted outside of his house on Sunday to troll the Senator for his Mexican getaway and draw attention to a GoFundMe page that’s raising money for a local children’s hospital. Via New York Post:

“Senator Cruz, being an amazing dad, dropped off his family in Cancun in the middle of a major crisis and came back to Texas to continue serving his constituents. We want to thank Senator Cruz for his leadership and pay for an amazing Mariachi band to perform for him. No one should go to Cancun and not listen to Mariachi,” reads the apparently tongue-in-cheek page, which raised $300 of its $1,000 goal.

You can watch videos of the mariachi band outside Cruz’s house below:

So, citizens in Houston sent a Mariachi Band to Ted Cruz’s house.

Of course, the mariachi band is pretty mild compared to John Oliver’s brutal takedown of Cruz’s attempted vacay. The Last Week Tonight host tore into the unbelievable optics of a man who hopes to be the 2024 Republican nominee. “I mean that’s just incredible,” Oliver quipped. “Ted Cruz — who remember, wants to be president — told the world he was bullied into international travel by twins, then got cyber-bullied into coming home by the internet, leaving his wife to solo parent two kids on vacation in another country while trying to figure out who in her mom group doxxed her. It’s all amazing.”

