Can anyone unseat saddest beer drinker and accidental text-message tweeter Ted Cruz in Texas? His enduring position as senator says much more about the state’s adherence to being red than anything else. Yet rivals keep lining up in an attempt to knock the Cancun Crusader down a few pegs. Beto O’Rourke couldn’t quite get there last time Ted was up for reelection, but can Colin Allred do the trick?

Never say never. Former Tennessee Titans player Colin Allred, who is currently representing Texas’ 32nd congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives, believes that he’s got a shot. And he’s not alone, at least from the looks of a poll (commissioned by the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation and ABC affiliate station WFAA) that was taken in May of this year. The fact that this poll took place so early in this senatorial rivalry might not bode too well for Ted, if people are that eager to see him go, but Allred managed to trail Ted by only single digits (40% as opposed to 47%).

Newsweek noted another early poll from the University of Texas at Tyler, that showed Allred rising as well. This will, at the very least, make Ted sweat a little bit, perhaps even more than when he grew positively incandescent over the Barbie movie. Yet Ted wants everyone to know that he’s not impressed by Colin Allred, who tweeted about an appearance in Corpus Christi. In Ted’s mind, however, only “Six people in Corpus….” would support his rival.

Six people in Corpus…. https://t.co/PSp1APHzkm — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 5, 2023

It’s not exactly the most original swing of course, but I gotta wonder if Ted is actually letting it slip that he’s worried. He hasn’t run for office since his Cancun debacle, which could actually come back to bite him in the tush after he left his constituents to freeze while he jetted off to a tropical paradise. Whereas Allred is holding himself out as “a Senator who will find real solutions to issues we face every day.” Those issues includes ice storms, presumably.