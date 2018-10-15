Richard Linklater’s Latest Anti-Ted Cruz Ad Takes Cruz To The Woodshed Over His Love For White Castle

10.15.18 2 hours ago 3 Comments

Beloved filmmaker Richard Linklater is really sticking it to Ted Cruz. His latest in a series of ads for the “Fire Ted Cruz” PAC takes Cruz to task for his self-professed love for White Castle burgers. This is ironic for three reasons. For one thing, Cruz has taken pride in trolling his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke over his fondness for the San Antonio-based chain Whataburger, calling him a “Triple Meat Whataburger liberal who is out of touch with Texas values.” Meanwhile, White Castle literally does not even exist in Texas.

Also, and this reason might not be so much ironic, but it just goes without saying White Castle is just subjectively not good — unless you like meat smears on soggy buns, anyway (“Meat smear on a soggy bun” also sounds like a good euphemism for Ted Cruz.)

Once again reprising his cameo from Linklater’s 2011 film Bernie, Texas actor Sonny Carl Davis can once again barely contain his disgust. “What does that even mean, Ted,” he asks, “I mean, everybody I know in Texas likes Whataburger.”

“I don’t even know what that is,” Davis says after a clip plays of Cruz saying how much he loves him those little burgers. “There’s not a White Castle within 900 miles of Texas, Ted.” And then, he moves in for the kill: “Uh, maybe up in Canada, huh? But not in Texas.”

Man oh man. Wait til they find out about about the soup thing. Although when it comes to Ted Cruz, really, there’s no shortage of material to choose from.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ted Cruz#Texas
TAGSBeto O'RourkeRICHARD LINKLATERted cruzTEXASWhataburgerWHITE CASTLE

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.15.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.15.18 4 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

10.12.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 1 week ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP