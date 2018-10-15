Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Beloved filmmaker Richard Linklater is really sticking it to Ted Cruz. His latest in a series of ads for the “Fire Ted Cruz” PAC takes Cruz to task for his self-professed love for White Castle burgers. This is ironic for three reasons. For one thing, Cruz has taken pride in trolling his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke over his fondness for the San Antonio-based chain Whataburger, calling him a “Triple Meat Whataburger liberal who is out of touch with Texas values.” Meanwhile, White Castle literally does not even exist in Texas.

Also, and this reason might not be so much ironic, but it just goes without saying White Castle is just subjectively not good — unless you like meat smears on soggy buns, anyway (“Meat smear on a soggy bun” also sounds like a good euphemism for Ted Cruz.)

Once again reprising his cameo from Linklater’s 2011 film Bernie, Texas actor Sonny Carl Davis can once again barely contain his disgust. “What does that even mean, Ted,” he asks, “I mean, everybody I know in Texas likes Whataburger.”

“I don’t even know what that is,” Davis says after a clip plays of Cruz saying how much he loves him those little burgers. “There’s not a White Castle within 900 miles of Texas, Ted.” And then, he moves in for the kill: “Uh, maybe up in Canada, huh? But not in Texas.”

Man oh man. Wait til they find out about about the soup thing. Although when it comes to Ted Cruz, really, there’s no shortage of material to choose from.