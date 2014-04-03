A Teenage Girl Had To Be Pulled Out Of A Sewer After Trying To Retrieve Her Cell Phone

Ella Birchenough, a 16-year-old in Dover, England, had to be rescued by firefighters on Wednesday after she hopped into a storm drain in an attempt to fetch her dropped Blackberry. She instantly became stuck, her legs dangling in sewer water as her upper torso remained aboveground.
“I was talking to somebody and I went to put my phone in my pocket and it fell down the drain,” she told KentOnline.”I thought to myself, ‘I’m not leaving this’ and I jumped down to get it.”
She called to a passerby and asked her to alert her mother Joanne at their home nearby.
Joanne, 36, dashed to the scene and then dialled 999 and three firefighters turned up to gently pull the red-faced schoolgirl free.
“When they pulled me out I ran straight home and jumped in the bath. I think it was just water but I wasn’t taking any chances.
Thanks to those firefighters, Ella obviously emerged from the sewer just fine. The phone, however, is broken and will need to be replaced.
KentOnline; Image via @Kent_999s
“For once Dad’s butt prevented the release of toxic gas instead of…”
A Blackberry isn’t worth it. Let it go.
The Blackberry was just trying to go home.
The viral marketing for the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie has gone too far.
Pooh has a cell phone?
Best plan to keep the boys from wanting to get up in ‘dem guts for at least the rest of her highschool years lol.
British people are fat and stupid just like us!
Ella Birchenough just wasn’t Thinenough to fit.
/womp womp