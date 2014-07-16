California High Schooler Commits Suicide After Video Of Him Masturbating In Bathroom Stall Goes Viral

A teenage boy from Southern California committed suicide last November after being “mercilessly bullied” over an awful incident that underscores the difficulties of going through high school in the digital age. And now his parents want to hold the school district accountable.
Matthew Burdette, 14, took his own life during his family’s Thanksgiving vacation, leaving a note saying he could no longer “handle school” and had “no friends,” according to a $1 million lawsuit filed by his parents against the San Diego Unified School District. The story is an ugly one, reports CBS News:
According to their claim, Matthew, who was on the water polo and wrestling teams, was kicked out of class on Nov. 15 for eating sunflower seeds. The teacher didn’t give him anywhere to go, so he wandered the halls and ended up in a boys’ bathroom, the claim said.
Another student peeked over a bathroom stall and videotaped Matthew, allegedly masturbating. That student posted the video on social media, including SnapChat and Vine, and it quickly went viral among students at schools through the district, the claim said.
The Los Angeles Times reports the school district has rejected the Burdettes’ claim, giving the family six months to file a lawsuit.
Timothy and Barbara Burdette didn’t learn about the video until after their son’s passing. When the couple went to University High School to ask if they had knowledge of the clip prior to Matthew’s suicide, the Burdettes were told that the school had launched an investigation into the provenance of the video, implying that the school did in fact know about the video. The Burdettes now allege the school knew about the incident and the harassment, but did nothing to stop it.
The Burdettes say their son quickly became withdrawn in the two-week window between the incident and his suicide: “Matthew’s once positive and outgoing personality was now wrought with insecurity and depression.”
“Kids saw this video and began to tease Matthew mercilessly—they teased him, they harassed him. They made his life miserable over a two-week period,” Laura Burdette Mechak, Matthew’s aunt, told KGTV in a recent TV interview.
The boy who filmed the clip could now face charges under the state’s anti-bullying law, and is scheduled to appear at a hearing in juvenile court on July 23.
(Via KGTV, CBS News, LA Times, Gawker, The Daily Dot; Image via Tributes.com)
I know it’s incredibly tragic that we have kids killing themselves because other kids are making their lives a living hell, but why aren’t we finding other solutions for these issues? Like maybe moving away or putting the kid in another school district. I’m not saying that they are easy to do, obviously.
The really sad part is, if the kids can get through high school & get out, most of this stuff wouldn’t follow them & would just end with time & distance. But it’s so incredibly hard to get through every day that they have no concept of a future without the constant pain.
Counterpoint: don’t beat your dick in school
@MakingFlowers *nods*
The parents didnt know about the video until after his death. The school had known.
They really should have called his parents before launching their own investigation.
Not just the masturbating, I’m talking about all of these extreme bullying examples. I know the media hypes them up, but thinking back to my HS days, I can’t remember a kid killing themselves over bullying. I know social media has turned these issues into a firestorm & where 10 years ago, people would eventually forget, now things are forwarded & commented on & shown around the world.
@MakingFlowers unless a female student is helping you out with that…er, science project.
Distribution of child pornography?
I’m kind of amazed that judicial-level stupidity hasn’t hit this case yet, but give it time.
^Not sure I follow you re: judicial stupidity.
Seems to me that covertly videotaping a 14 year old masturbating and then distributing that video via social media is as literal a definition of “distributing child pornography” as exists.
I’m with you that anti-bullying laws are questionable–as is any third party assignation of blame for the suicide–but creating a permanent digital pornographic record of a kid against his will is deservedly felonious.
That kid will see jail time.
Awesome, kid who videotaped a kid masturbating in a public place is now in legal trouble for anti-bullying.
It was in a bathroom though. Certainly there is a reasonable expectation of privacy no matter what bathroom it is. Still think the kid had a weak ass mind for not being able to handle ridicule but the other kid did him wrong for recording it.
Yeah, you pop over a stall divider with a camera in your hand, you’re not an innocent here.
Penguin so you’re saying that video-taping a 14-YR OLD teenage kid doing this and then putting it on social media is not only “not bad”, but also somehow a public service of some sort??
This would be the equivalent of sending a VHS copy of the act to everyone of this kid’s friends / relatives / enemies etc 20-years ago.
I see the logic that you’re going for, but I guess you don’t see the difference between (1) filming a 43 year-old jerkin’ it on a subway car or worse-yet at a playground (as evidence for a blatant crime) and (2) peaking over a bathroom stall (creepy as hell in the first place), videotaping a 14 year-old teenager (with RAGING hormones and nothing to do) jerking off, AND then sending the video to EVERYONE???
Even in the former case, you would give the tape to the POLICE if you’re really trying to, as you say, “[keep evidence of] a kid masturbating in a public place”.
Anyway either you’re just making tasteless unfunny jokes about some young kid who committed suicide, or really can’t grasp why what the defendant is in trouble.
Yeah, I have to agree. You can’t videotape something like that, send it everywhere and not be liable for child pornography law violations.
Ugh. Little bro, nooooo, just own it, Smh, it’s just stupid ass fucking high school, who gives a shit about those bozos, damn, if he just got to college his dick would be so stoked….. This is a punch in the super sads…ugh.
Seriously, to any kid reading this — it’s just high school. Make it through and get on with your life.
No shit. Fucking high school can suck. Once you get into the college game and start plowing some freshman tail sauced on a 12 of natty light you feel like a god damn hero.
That was my thought too, basically, it gets better. But the teenage brain being what it is, they can’t grasp the concept of a world outside of HS & a world that doesn’t revolve around themselves in their own minds.
Crazy sad.. Maybe not “news”, but, kinda eye opening how Fartbook and Twatter are effecting so many young dudes. I can’t imagine all the debauchery that could have been posted of my dumbass friends and myself would have to deal with……
*Jacking off at school was definitely not on that list, but, fuck, we all have some other weird shit on our resumes.
I get it. But, he’s just a dumb kid, who was bored, and finally figuring out how to handle boners…. Cranking it at school is, uh, not good…BUT I wouldn’t call a bathroom stall when everyone should be in class “public”
I agree we all would be better off today not knowing this…It’s just, damn, he’s a gotdamn child and has zero concept of the big picture that’s life, this idiot act was a death sentence to him…bummer.
“I dunno, I just can’t jive with the whole “he was an innocent victim” thing. He was masturbating in public and then took the easy way out of the consequences of his own actions.”
Yes, there are a few things he could/should have done differently; however, the kid who videotaped him in the stall is the ultimate asshole here. Also, if the school did know about it beforehand, the parents should have absolutely been their first call, because like a poster above said they would have know that the reason for his abrupt mood change had an actual cause that probably wouldn’t go away, so switching schools would have been an option and could have saved him from making his final decision.
But seriously, who the fuck hears something strange from a stall in a bathroom and says “I gotta get this on video?” WTF
This kid was on the wrestling team too. He should of straight up choked the fuck who videotaped this. Kids fucking suck now. I have a son too. Not looking forward to 10 years from now.
Must be a nice high school. The stall doors in my high school bathroom’s were busted and ripped the fuck down. Beating off there, may as well have been doing it in the hallway.
The dangers of masturbation cannot be overstated.
Hairy palms and blindness were nothing
It’s a shame the same children who bully others in school also post in this forum.
Gotta 100% agree with evilbanker on this one – There are so many leaps in logic to say what the defendant did was in ANY way ok.
This kid who A) peeked over a stall (!), B) videotaped a 14 year-old either taking a brutal crap or getting the poison out (!), and C) GAVE A COPY OF THIS VIDEO TO EVERYONE HE AND THE KID KNEW (!), is a contender for DOUCHE of the year.
If this were a situation involving the kid who sadly committed suicide J-ing off in the hallway / in class / in the parking lot / in the cafeteria etc., then it would have warranted videotaping, BUT it still would have been wayyy too much to post it on Facebook (or whatever it was posted on) instead of simply giving the evidence to the principal / authorities etc.
He was kicked out of class for eating sunflower seeds?
High schools have stupid rules. We weren’t allowed to wear hats on campus because of fear of “gang relations.”
@itrainmonkeys
Had the rule in high school. Had to do with the shells making a mess.
@Pencotron2 – thanks for the details….still seems a bit much. Make him clean up the mess and move on.
So this was a perfectly well adjusted, healthy 14 who had one embarassing incident and offed himself? Sounds like he was maybe already suffering from issues and this compounded it. And if that’s the case, the parents are as liable as the school
Most of you seem to identify with the bullies. Wheee the lovely digital age
It’s typical for lots of posters here who want to appear cool and manly by critisizing or trashing the victim while condoning the asshole who did it.
Yeah, I can’t believe so many people don’t sympathize with the kid who was beating off in school. They’re definitely the ones on the wrong side of this.
This story is extremely upsetting. The culprit is the child who videotaped the incident. Anyone who blames Matthew or his parents is completely off base. An incident like this can cause a well-rounded happy kid to kill himself. He doesn’t need to be “already suffering from issues and this compounded it”. Imagine going from class president to the laughing stock of the entire school?
as parents, if you have two weeks of your son’s behavior changing that radically and you can’t get it out of him and don’t go ask every single teacher and student he knows…you’ve failed. this is on you. now you want money? pathetic.
I like this logic.
If your *teenage son* is sullen for two weeks, as a parent, you should helicopter in and interrogate all their friends and teachers until you know why.
Everyone wants to find the ONE BIG LESSON here. You won’t, as there are several equally-true takeaways:
– don’t whack it at school
– don’t video someone doing something dumb and then distribute it for their pain/your gain
– don’t trust school administrators, ever
– don’t trust the schools to raise, inform, educate, discipline, or anything else, your kids, ever
– you are a parent, do your gdm job
– don’t whack it at school
This. Thank you very much.
Way to ruin thanksgiving.
Maybe they should’ve let him stuff the turkey.
I blame the puritanical views in this society that have created a culture of shame surrounding masturbation, not trying to be funny, but Louis C.K. should do a PSA for adolescents on the topic of masturbation, something to counteract the “shame” factor that’s so persistent in this country/society.
That’s what happens when you get the religious hate-groups out there telling adolescents that masturbation is “self-rape” and is wrong. Our tax dollars hard at work, creating shame in their bodies amongst young people.
He came, and then he went
Natural selection doing work. If this kid wasn’t strong enough to hack it…be gone from the gene pool. Don’t need him reproducing and making more weak bitches. I knew a kid who shit himself during class…that kid is an engineer and doing fine. We all get teased and fucked over in high school…that’s the natural order of things.
We’ve got a true internet Alpha here everyone! So fucking brave
@Derp Sauce
Maybe not a “true internet Alpha” but someone who sees things from a higher perspective. He’s not wrong. Evolutionarily speaking, the weak reproduce the weak, and the weak end up dying out anyway.
So a ton of people in this comment thread are terrible human beings. Nice to know.
Um yeah man you kind of are because it’s a shitty thing. I’m not saying you have to go into a deep mourning but a twinge of sympathy and sadness is what most human beings would feel
Go hug your parents and thank them for not leaving you in the woods to die. Because that is exactly what they should have done.
Jesus Christ.
I came here to read jokes about the article not including the video.
You have all let me down and should be as ashamed of yourself as the kid whacking it at school.
Any filming or photography and distribution of a minor child in a sex act is production and distribution of child pornography. It doesn’t matter the producer or distributer’s age at the time he or she fims or photographs the sex act. Why isn’t he being charged with that?
It’s strange how the word “allegedly” hasn’t been included in any of the headlines for this story that I have read, but the quote they use always includes it. You’re showing this kid’s picture and sharing his name, at least give him the benefit of the doubt.
And I know… who cares if he was masturbating? It’s normal. Getting caught is embarrassing, this kid was getting harassed because of it, and he killed himself because of the repercussions… I just think so many “news outlets” and blogs are just happy to have this as click-bait because it includes everything people love- Masturbation! Troubled teen! Hating bullies! Parents seeking justice! …We’re not doing anything to solve the underlying problem of how schools handle the bullying of students, and how it should be handled when the bullying occurs online.
This is gonna make a great Law & Order SVU.
+1
A girl got caught doing the same in my HS. It just made us guys chase her more cuz we figured she was horny all the time.
It’s probably not the masturbation that bummed the kid out, dudes. He probably was embarrassed because everyone learned that he had a FREAKISHLY HUGE DONG.