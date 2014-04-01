A Teenage Girl Was Stabbed 65 Times By Her Best Friend Over Naked Facebook Photos

When people say they were “stabbed in the back,” they usually mean it in a figurative sense. But in the case of Erandy Elizabeth Gutierrez and Anel Baez, a case that involves nudity, social media, and murder, someone was “stabbed in the back”…then she was STABBED IN THE BACK. Gutierrez, 16, was incensed to learn that her BFF, Baez, had uploaded “naked pictures of the pair” to Facebook. Like any sane person, rather than asking Baez to take the photos she down, she instead stabbed her with a knife…65 times.

Laughing off Gutierrez’s threat that she would “bury” her “before the end of the year,” the unwitting Baez invited her friend to her home in Guamuchil, Mexico to patch things up. According to local police, Gutierrez asked to use the bathroom but instead went into the kitchen where she found the knife she used to stab her friend over 60 times. A police spokesman explained that after the murder Gutierrez tried to clean the blood from her clothes and the weapon but was unsuccessful. (Via)

Via Metro