‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Gets A New Trailer To Go With That Terrible Song

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

So, the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles theme song debuted, and is terrible. But, far be it from Paramount not to use it to score a new, action heavy trailer!



To give you an idea of what this trailer is like, here are the Turtles dancing to their own theme song, being played in its one true home, an elevator:

Is Leo… twerking? Anyway, despite the trailer’s best efforts to make us hate it, there are a few hints here and there that this movie might actually not be half-bad. There are glimpses of humor, which is obviously all throughout the movie while the marketing materials are somehow pretending it’s serious. There’s also the occasional nod to the show such as this:

Then again, Shredder appears to have arm guns in this one, so the jury’s still out. We’ll know how the movie actually is August 8th.