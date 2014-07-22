‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Gets A New Trailer To Go With That Terrible Song

#Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #Trailers
Senior Contributor
07.22.14 12 Comments

So, the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles theme song debuted, and is terrible. But, far be it from Paramount not to use it to score a new, action heavy trailer!

To give you an idea of what this trailer is like, here are the Turtles dancing to their own theme song, being played in its one true home, an elevator:

Is Leo… twerking? Anyway, despite the trailer’s best efforts to make us hate it, there are a few hints here and there that this movie might actually not be half-bad. There are glimpses of humor, which is obviously all throughout the movie while the marketing materials are somehow pretending it’s serious. There’s also the occasional nod to the show such as this:

Then again, Shredder appears to have arm guns in this one, so the jury’s still out. We’ll know how the movie actually is August 8th.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles#Trailers
TAGSTeenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesTHEME SONGSTMNTTRAILERSwhat?

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 24 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP