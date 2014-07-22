‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Gets A New Trailer To Go With That Terrible Song

So, the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles theme song debuted, and is terrible. But, far be it from Paramount not to use it to score a new, action heavy trailer!
To give you an idea of what this trailer is like, here are the Turtles dancing to their own theme song, being played in its one true home, an elevator:
Is Leo… twerking? Anyway, despite the trailer’s best efforts to make us hate it, there are a few hints here and there that this movie might actually not be half-bad. There are glimpses of humor, which is obviously all throughout the movie while the marketing materials are somehow pretending it’s serious. There’s also the occasional nod to the show such as this:
Then again, Shredder appears to have arm guns in this one, so the jury’s still out. We’ll know how the movie actually is August 8th.
i’ll hate myself but i’ll see it
That’s kind of where I’m at. I’m hoping one of my nieces wants to see it so that I have an excuse.
I was always going to see this, but now I’m not embarrassed to say I will. This trailer made it look fun. That song though… why couldn’t they throw Partners in KRIME and Robert Van Winkle a bone? They could have collaborated together and came up with the best TMNT rap of all time.
As long as there’s goofing off and less “bro speak” I’ll be okay with it
I swear to god if the final scene of the movie involves them having to stop some space portal sending mutant aliens to earth I’ll burn down the cinema
I think this makes the movie better [youtu.be] just use the original theme
This song is for the new generation, just like Ninja Rap was for my generation.
Michael Bay keeps making this characters way bigger, stronger and de facto invincible as opposed to the comics, just like he did with the Transformers. All for the sake of explosions and, apparently, a scene were a Donatello dodges bullets with a bō staff. What a douche.
To be fair, Donnie’s staff as a spinning bullet repellent is not the most ridiculous thing the franchise has ever thrown at us. Also I admit the whole “Shell-T-Boning” move was kinda cool.
This is what I think, [www.youtube.com]
I hate myself for actually wanting to watch this. Lord give me the strength to not waste a weekend afternoon on this movie.
Seeing as how it appears that Mikey is air drumming and it looks like Raph and Donnie are playing air guitar/bass, I would be willing to guess that Leo is headbanging, not twerking…