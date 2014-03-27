The First Full Trailer For ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Is Here!

Shortly after Vince posted a teaser for the rebooted Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Paramount released the full trailer. Now we can see even more of these “big green Sloths from Goonies“. Yay? Oh, and a new origin? Great.
Official synopsis, via CBM:
“The city needs heroes. Darkness has settled over New York City as Shredder and his evil Foot Clan have an iron grip on everything from the police to the politicians. The future is grim until four unlikely outcast brothers rise from the sewers and discover their destiny as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The Turtles must work with fearless reporter April and her wise-cracking cameraman Vern Fenwick to save the city and unravel Shredder’s diabolical plan.”
At least we’ll get to see Megan Fox jumping on a trampoline come August 8th. Small victories.
So . . . this is happening.
Oh, that’s where my bamboo placemats went.
“My eyes are up here. Stop staring at my giant turtle peen.”
Wow, just wow.
Turtles in the style of Transformers. So instead of incoherent action scenes of moving metal, it’ll be incoherent action scenes of green slime, with an occasional slo-mo shot to help you clarify who’s in the scene.
That was…not good
It seems like the newer cartoon is doing well and (most importantly) selling toys, so having a movie based on the franchise that seems like a pretty clear departure from it feels like a weird decision. It’s Michael Bay so I’m sure the execs think it will print money regardless, but I would think the weird physical appearance of these things would make even a 5-year old confused and unsure if they want to see the movie.
For all its faults, the Transformers still looked like giant robots that changed into cars.
Well with the 1990’s movie came out all I knew was the cartoon so I was wondering where Rocksteady, Beebop, robot foot soldiers and Krang were at first. Then I realized they were unrelated. Ultimately it didn’t hurt my enjoyment of the movie.
No Raphael or Master Splinter. They must look even worse somehow.
@Kevin the Robot: Or Casey Jones.
Raphael was the one who crashed into the military-looking hummer after the “batter up” line. If you look closely when he makes impact, you can see his sai.
Fuuuuuuuuuuck.
nope nope nope
Turtles or not that movie looks like shit.
SOLD! i like the designs of the turtles, and im glad they are going full re imagining rather than halfass it…need a little bit more looks at the shredder, but leo and mikey look great here. im not even mad. im damn near thirty and dont really feel up to being nitpicky about the look of cartoon turtles, they look like mutants, i can dig it. the action looks confusing for now, but thats prolly due to the quick cuts in the trailer….as much as the transformers/fast n furious movies sucked i still have a lot of fun with them, and this looks more of the same….finna be a good summer for me
We got a lot out of the Shredder in the trailer. Did you miss all the shots of William Fichtner? Or watch it on mute so you couldn’t hear his narration?
calm ur tits there buddy….i meant in the suit, u know the thing that tells u hes shredder and not some dude in a suit
I’m pretty sure the thing that tell us he’s the Shredder is that we can see William Fichtner’s recognizable face and hear William Fichtner’s recognizable voice. Everybody knows by now that William Fichtner is portraying the Shredder in this movie.
Hey kids, SI here. Why don’t you have a seat for me, please?
So look, I know it seems like the world is’a changin’ a lot these last few years, what with all the reboots and unboots and other kinds of boots. I know- its hard out there for a turtle. But what you have to understand is that it’s going to be okay. No matter who or what sticks their wide shots and massive explosions into your childhood, it’s still going to be okay. You’re growing up so fast, and your mother and I love you, so just trust me- it’s going to be okay.
The turtles designs are fine, I like the individualized looks they have but they are too big. They are the size of the Hulk. How can they be sneaky in a world that is too small for them? And why do they even bother learning martial arts if all they need to do is smash the shit outta the bad guys like the Hulk? They aren’t ninjas anymore.Which is fine I guess, but it kinda defeats the whole point.
At least Mikey still acts like Mikey.
That looks… awful. So very awful
Michael Bay just ruined my birthday.
Okay, I’m going to admit it. I laughed at the “it’s just a mask” bit.
That said, this trailer made it look like the April O’Neil movie, guest starring the Turtles.
Kind of like how all the Transformers movies were whiny Spike Witwicky guest starting giant robots, right?
I laughed too, even i’m still worried this movie will turn out….
After hearing the narration, I think the origin revamp is blown a bit out of proportion. It sounded to me that Caucasian Shredder may be the co-creator of the ooze, not the turtles directly.
Not that it really helps things, sheesh. Thank god the Transformers and GI Joe movies already ripped my childhood heart out.
You can’t hurt me anymore, Michael Bay. I’m already dead inside.
This looks god awful and I’m blown away LeBouf isn’t casey jones to drive home how crappy a director Michael Bay is.