The First Full Trailer For ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Is Here!

Shortly after Vince posted a teaser for the rebooted Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Paramount released the full trailer. Now we can see even more of these “big green Sloths from Goonies“. Yay? Oh, and a new origin? Great.

Official synopsis, via CBM:

“The city needs heroes. Darkness has settled over New York City as Shredder and his evil Foot Clan have an iron grip on everything from the police to the politicians. The future is grim until four unlikely outcast brothers rise from the sewers and discover their destiny as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The Turtles must work with fearless reporter April and her wise-cracking cameraman Vern Fenwick to save the city and unravel Shredder’s diabolical plan.”

At least we’ll get to see Megan Fox jumping on a trampoline come August 8th. Small victories.

So . . . this is happening.

Oh, that’s where my bamboo placemats went.

“My eyes are up here. Stop staring at my giant turtle peen.”