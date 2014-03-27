The First Full Trailer For ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Is Here!

#Megan Fox #Nickelodeon #Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Entertainment Editor
03.27.14 25 Comments

Shortly after Vince posted a teaser for the rebooted Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Paramount released the full trailer. Now we can see even more of these “big green Sloths from Goonies“. Yay? Oh, and a new origin? Great.

Official synopsis, via CBM:

“The city needs heroes. Darkness has settled over New York City as Shredder and his evil Foot Clan have an iron grip on everything from the police to the politicians. The future is grim until four unlikely outcast brothers rise from the sewers and discover their destiny as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The Turtles must work with fearless reporter April and her wise-cracking cameraman Vern Fenwick to save the city and unravel Shredder’s diabolical plan.”

At least we’ll get to see Megan Fox jumping on a trampoline come August 8th. Small victories.

So . . . this is happening.

Oh, that’s where my bamboo placemats went.

“My eyes are up here. Stop staring at my giant turtle peen.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Megan Fox#Nickelodeon#Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
TAGSJONATHAN LIEBESMANKEVIN EASTMANmegan foxMichael BayNICKELODEONPARAMOUNTPETER LAIRDPlatinum DunesTeenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesTMNTWILL ARNETTWILLIAM FICHTNER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP