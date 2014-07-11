These Five ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Videos May Show Too Much. Vertically.

Paramount has released a revealing TV spot for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which shows us what the turtles looked like as babies and as children, and it gives us our best look yet at Splinter’s face:
We also get to see Raphael (with the toothpick in his teeth, hooray we guess?) commanding Vernon to drive.
MIND=BLOWN
Seriously though, why do they have human lips?
Paramount has also released four “motion posters”, which is a fancy way of saying they’re brief character montages with some serious Vertical Video Syndrome. We get to see all four turtles wrecking sh*t and saying something pithy, with one exception. Raphael is the only one who doesn’t talk in his clip. How rude.
The first three trailers are available here, here, and here. Megan Fox jumps the trampoline this August 8th.
“You’re a talking turtle.”
Whatever, these look less turtle than the cartoon. I woulda said, “Did Oscar the Grouch have a baby with Lebron James?”
I just feel like no one, not even kids, will like this movie.
The lovechild of Marlee Matlin and Stevie Wonder wouldn’t even like this movie.
Don’t underestimate the ability of children to like terrible things.
The main villain has blades that shoot other blades. Every boy under 16 is going to see this movie.
Just stay home and watch the Nickelodeon cartoon instead. It’s great. This movie probably won’t be.
Understand how little I am looking forward to this movie when I consider a cartoon with a cat made out of ice cream to be the more intellectually rewarding option.