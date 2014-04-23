Meet The Tennessee Teenager Who Smuggled A Loaded Revolver Into Jail Using Her Vagina

A 19-year-old Tennessee woman was arrested for driving with a suspended license on Monday, an arrest that lead to quite an interesting booking process.
A female corrections officer was booking Dallas Archer into the Kingsport jail when she became aware of an “unknown object in the teenager’s crotch” during a routine search. The Smoking Gun has the details:
The jailer and a female cop then accompanied Archer to a bathroom for further examination, a review that led to the recovery of a “North American Arms 22 LR revolver (loaded) which Ms. Dallas had concealed in her vagina,” according to a Kingsport Police Department report.
Archer is now facing felony charges for gun possession and introducing contraband into a penal facility — and there might be more charges coming. A subsequent check on the five-shot mini-revolver — which measures four inches in length and is nearly three inches tall — determined it was stolen during a 2013 auto burglary from John Souther, a 70-year-old retired car salesman.
Reached for comment by TSG, Souther said he would eventually like “the little fellow” returned, even though it would require “a bath in bleach.”
Archer was released from custody after posting $6,000 bail.
A little over a year ago, an Oklahoma woman shoved a gun up her vagina (and meth into her butt), leading to one of the all-time great news anchor giggle fits.
