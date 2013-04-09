Tennessee Politician Arrested For Allegedly Masturbating Out The Window Of A Speeding Car

Read this immediately.
A former Tennessee politician “who was investigated on indecent exposure allegations while in office more than two years ago has been arrested… after a new complaint was filed,” the Kingsport Times-News reports. [Political Wire]
Wait for it.
William Lee Blakely “is charged with one count of indecent exposure as a result of allegations made by a female motorist who claimed that he ‘fondled himself’ and made obscene gestures while they drove beside each other on Interstate 26.”
Waaaaaaaait for it.
A witness told WJHL-TV that Blakely was masturbating out of his open car window while speeding down the highway at 90 miles per hour.
There we go. Take us home, Ray.
i have been going about life all wrong.
I only recently learned what “YOLO” means and this seems like a perfect example of it.
This guy should team up with Sammy Hagar on a sequel – “I can’t fap at 55”? Suggestions welcomed.
“Greased Lightnin'”. Bonus points for having John Travolta involved in this.
This instantly made me think of Cyril, “I was just jackin it…in the car”
So he had to be using cruise control right?
This seems excessive.
It makes me so happy that you used that picture of Vin Diesel for this story. I don’t know why.
The fact that this happened around Johnson City, TN…is just too perfect
[www.timesnews.net]
Hey hey hey, slow your roll, Johnny Appleseed. There’s gotta be a better way.
I guess he just wanted to live fast & die hard
LOL…WTBD
It’s not like he was texting where people are hurt> [zautos.com]
Is it that big?! Where he can get it out the window?! I mean think of that… holy shit I mean either give the man a high-five or someone has got to be exaggerating here.
This had Florida written all over it. Very disappointed in you, Florida.
This isn’t news here in Florida because it’s not a crime in Florida.
Who’s gonna drive your bone tonight? The Cars