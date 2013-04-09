Tennessee Politician Arrested For Allegedly Masturbating Out The Window Of A Speeding Car

Read this immediately.

A former Tennessee politician “who was investigated on indecent exposure allegations while in office more than two years ago has been arrested… after a new complaint was filed,” the Kingsport Times-News reports. [Political Wire]

Wait for it.

William Lee Blakely “is charged with one count of indecent exposure as a result of allegations made by a female motorist who claimed that he ‘fondled himself’ and made obscene gestures while they drove beside each other on Interstate 26.”

Waaaaaaaait for it.

A witness told WJHL-TV that Blakely was masturbating out of his open car window while speeding down the highway at 90 miles per hour.

There we go. Take us home, Ray.