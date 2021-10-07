The draconian anti-abortion law signed into law in Texas in late August — and then held firm by the right-leaning Supreme Court — was temporarily blocked by a federal judge on Wednesday night, reports The New York Times. The law, which banned the procedure after a mere six weeks — before most women even know they’re pregnant — was met with condemnation, some of it very creative. But for now, at least, those against the law can breathe a sigh of relief.

NOW: A federal judge has blocked enforcement of SB 8, Texas's 6-week abortion ban, and denied Texas's request to pause his ruling pending appeal. "…this Court will not sanction one more day of this offensive deprivation of such an important right."https://t.co/GCf6MrFB7C pic.twitter.com/hTb7bd1sIG — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) October 7, 2021

The decision came from Judge Robert L. Pitman, a Federal District Court judge in Austin. The Biden administration, via Attorney General Merrick Garland, had sued the state of Texas to halt the law. Pittman agreed. In a 113-page ruling, he declared that “the State of Texas, including its officers, officials, agents, employees and any other persons or entities acting on its behalf, are preliminarily enjoined from enforcing Texas Health and Safety Code.”

After Texas asked that they be allowed to appeal the ruling before it takes effect, Pittman had a simple response. “The State has forfeited the right to any such accommodation by pursuing an unprecedented and aggressive scheme to deprive its citizens of a significant and well-established constitutional right,” he wrote.

“That other courts may find a way to avoid this conclusion is theirs to decide;” Pittman added, “this Court will not sanction one more day of this offensive deprivation of such an important right.”

The law, colloquially known as SB8 (Senate Bill 8), has been widely seen as a volley towards the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that made abortion legal nationwide. As such, even the temporary reprieve was met with much rejoicing.

Though some reminded people that it might not last that long.

